2023: Give presidency to Ndigbo, prove IPOB wrong – Ohanaeze youths

The youth organisation of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has said the age-long marginalisation of Ndigbo was responsible for separatist agitations across the geo-political zone. The group, therefore, challenged political parties and Nigerians to use the president of South-East extraction in the 2023 general election to prove the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and MASSOB wrong in their quest for secession. Addressing journalists yesterday, the National President of Ohanaeze Youth Council, Igboayaka O. Igboayaka also appealed to the Federal Government to “prove to the Igbo new generation that South-East is also a part of Nigeria by ceding the APC and PDP’s presidential tickets to the zone.” He said without the above, the government chose from two options; either to allow the South-East to remain in Nigeria with the presidency in 2023 or allow the zone to exit by granting self-determination.

 

News

Ogun takes delivery of first batch of ICT-enbaled buses

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Ogun State government yesterday said it has taken delivery of high capacity new mass transit buses in preparation for the take-off of the state mass transit transport programme. Commissioner for Transportation in the state, Gbenga Dairo, who took delivery of the buses in Abeokuta on Tuesday, said the buses, equipped with modern technological capabilities, […]
News

NCDC confirms 11 deaths, 1,016 new COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  As 2020 winds down and the country comes to terms with the reality of the second wave, it was a bittersweet Wednesday of high counts for COVID-19 in Nigeria as the number of new infections and recoveries stayed above the 1,000 mark. The figure of new deaths was also high with 11 fatalities confirmed […]
News

Firm plans N480bn capital flight reduction in aviation

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

NCAA grants 7Star Hangar maintenance certificate The Nigerian aviation industry is on the verge of witnessing a boom in terms of aircraft maintenance that could save the country and the entire West African region over $1 billion annually. The industry is replete with so much money lost by Nigerian carriers that ferry their aircraft abroad […]

