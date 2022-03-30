2023: Give presidency to Ndigbo, prove IPOB wrong – Ohanaeze youths

The youth organisation of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has said the age-long marginalisation of Ndigbo was responsible for separatist agitations across the geo-political zone. The group, therefore, challenged political parties and Nigerians to use the president of South-East extraction in the 2023 general election to prove the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and MASSOB wrong in their quest for secession. Addressing journalists yesterday, the National President of Ohanaeze Youth Council, Igboayaka O. Igboayaka also appealed to the Federal Government to “prove to the Igbo new generation that South-East is also a part of Nigeria by ceding the APC and PDP’s presidential tickets to the zone.” He said without the above, the government chose from two options; either to allow the South-East to remain in Nigeria with the presidency in 2023 or allow the zone to exit by granting self-determination.
