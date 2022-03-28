News

2023: Give presidential ticket to S’East candidates, group appeals to parties

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA Comment(0)

The Southern Nigeria Ethnic Youth Leaders Assembly, the umbrella body of all youth groups from Southern Nigeria, has expressed support for a South East presidency.

 

The group appealed to the two major political parties, the APC and PDP, to give their presidential tickets to candidates from the zone.

 

This position was among the resolutions reached at the end of its summit in Owerri, Imo State.

 

In a nine-point communiqué, the group noted that rotation of the office of president should be seen as a catalyst for peace and  unity in the country. It argued that the South- East zone remained the only part of Nigeria that has not produced the president since the return of democracy in 1999 and deserved to be considered on the basis of equity, justice and fairness.

 

“When new democracy was ushered into Nigeria, South-West was earnestly considered which produced General Olusegun Obasanjo, and when by subsequent opportunity, it returned to Southern Nigeria between 2009 and 2015, South-South had it through President Goodluck Jonathan.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Strike: You can’t gag workers NLC tells NASS,

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said members of the National Assembly, particularly members of House of Representatives, cannot gag workers by proposing a Bill to outlaw strikes and other industrial actions, especially by the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU). A Member of the House of Representatives from Enugu State, Simon Atige, had championed a […]
News

9mobile Rebounds, Increases Market Share

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Nigeria’s innovative telecoms company, 9mobile is well and truly on the rebound as latest figures by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) show that the operator is regaining its market share.     April figures released in June showed that the number of voice subscribers on the network has risen to 12,568,088 from 12,123,185, indicating that […]
News

Solomon Ibragimov explains why adaptability is crucial for success in the post-pandemic world

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The post-pandemic world is a giant unknown that most of the population is still scrambling to define. However, one thing remains certain—the normal we knew is no more. The world is entering unchartered waters, and everyone needs to learn how to navigate this new normal. Solomon Ibragimov says that this is essentially not a bad […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica