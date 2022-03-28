2023: Give presidential ticket to S’East candidates, group appeals to parties

The Southern Nigeria Ethnic Youth Leaders Assembly, the umbrella body of all youth groups from Southern Nigeria, has expressed support for a South East presidency.

The group appealed to the two major political parties, the APC and PDP, to give their presidential tickets to candidates from the zone.

This position was among the resolutions reached at the end of its summit in Owerri, Imo State.

In a nine-point communiqué, the group noted that rotation of the office of president should be seen as a catalyst for peace and unity in the country. It argued that the South- East zone remained the only part of Nigeria that has not produced the president since the return of democracy in 1999 and deserved to be considered on the basis of equity, justice and fairness.

“When new democracy was ushered into Nigeria, South-West was earnestly considered which produced General Olusegun Obasanjo, and when by subsequent opportunity, it returned to Southern Nigeria between 2009 and 2015, South-South had it through President Goodluck Jonathan.”

