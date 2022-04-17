2023: Give women a chance, presidential aspirant

Philip Nyam Abuja

A female presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tari Oba-Oliver has urged Nigerians to entrust women with the nation’s leadership come 2023 general elections.

The presidential aspirant who spoke in Abuja said it is time for the country to give women a chance for the highest office. “This is the time to give power to the women” She said: “Women are strategists, they are organizers and they are mothers of the nation and they can nurse this country to the Promised Land.

“The present administration has failed the nation and we therefore need women of quality, courage and sub stance to navigate the nation out of the present quagmire.” Lamenting on the kidnapping of women and girls by bandits and terrorists across the country, the Bayelsa-born politician and rights activist said the nation must protect the dignity of Nigerian women.

“Women should have dig- nity; their dignity must be protected. We have to respect peoples’ privacy. How can some people just barge into someone’s house and take possession of his wife and daughters?

This is horrible, distasteful and unacceptable. “This madness must stop henceforth. Enough is enough. This can’t be hap- pening and the government is not doing anything about it. It is high time we sat down and held this conversation.

We must put a stop to this.” On her plans for the country if elected president, Oba- Oliver said she is the “alternative and offering herself to rescue Nigeria”

