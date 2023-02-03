2023: GMP calls on Muslim professionals to demand accountable governance from leaders

The Guild of Muslim Professionals (GMP) has called on Nigerian Muslim professionals to be accountable and demand accountability from their leaders ahead of the 2023 general elections. The call was made at the 2-Day Convention organised by the Muslim professional body which was held recently with the theme: ‘Impactful leadership for Muslim Professionals: Finance and Governance’. New Telegraph gathered that panellists at the impactful convention, also urged their colleagues to financially impact and improve the lives of people around them.

Speaking on resolution of leadership challenges, the Chairperson of GMP, Arch. Lateefah Olajide said, “Leadership is the key. One of the major problems facing the country today is a result of the quality of leadership we have. He continued, “Another one is governance.

There is poverty, and insecurity, among others in the land. As we are heading to another political dispensation, we call on Muslim professionals to vote for candidates that will guarantee good governance and make life meaningful for every Nigerian. “If you’re a leader, you must be accountable.

If you’re a citizen, you must also demand accountability from those who are leading you. We have responsibilities to hold them to account and see ourselves as accountable in whatever profession we find ourselves, ” Oladije stated. Some of the Muslim icons and captains of industry that graced the brainstorming panel sessions on impactful leadership, and governance include the leading figure in the Finance industry in Nigeria, MD/CEO Investment Banking at United Capital Plc., Dr. Gbadebo Adenrele; former Chairman of Access Bank Plc, Mrs. Mosun Bello Olusoga; Mr. Sulaiman Adedokun who is the head of Meristem Wealth Management Limited; and political icon, Barr. Musubau Oyefeso, contesting to represent Ijebu Central in the House of Representatives in the February elections, among others.

Panel discussion In one of the panel sessions on child upbringing, Hajia Aminah Yunus, a family system engineering expert disclosed that people who had Adverse Childhood Experiences such as sexual abuse, assault, and neglect among others have difficulties fulfilling their duties as parents. The session was aimed at sensitising Muslim professionals on emerging challenges facing child upbringing in the modern world to find solutions. According to her, parenting is holistic and an attempt to employ a comprehensive approach might create gaps or problems within the family.

Cross-section of participants She said: “This year alone, I’ve written 132 family diagnostic reports and the statistics show that 84 per cent indicate Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES), 75 per cent indicate sexual abuse and assault before the age of 18.66 per cent indicates that either of the spouses does not derive pleasure from the relationship. Parenting, however, is a holistic approach to child upbringing.

“Many parents today have had traumatic childhood experiences which affect their marital life and discharge of duties as parents.” The session was concluded with a call to Muslim professionals to perform their roles in bringing up their children to become ideal Muslims by dedicating time to them and providing them with quality education. During another panel session addressing brain drain and ‘Japa’ syntodrome in Nigeria from an Islamic perspective, experts noted that Nigerians are desperate to leave the country at all costs, not minding the difficulties or consequences of their decisions.

They concluded that there is no paradise anywhere, adding that every decision, irrespective of whether in Nigeria or anywhere in the world, has implications. The main goal, according to the panelists, is to do ‘Japa’ for the sake of Allah, saying that is the only way to earn Allah’s reward.Other view of participants at the Convention Barr. Mutiat Orolu-Balogun, a legal practitioner and travel agency consultant said many people just want to leave not minding where they are going. She said: “I know how many calls I get from people who want to travel to Uganda, Romania, Yemen, and any other country of the world. People who just want to leave Nigeria at all cost, because they believe anywhere outside the country is a better place to be.” She advised that people who migrate should make informed decisions because the realities over there are overwhelming.

