2023: Go and collect your PVCs or no Holy Communion – Catholic Priest

Echezona Okafor, Nnewi

A priest of the Roman Catholic faith has stopped many worshipers in his parish from taking part in one of the most important sacraments/ doctrines of the church, over their adamance in collecting their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) ahead of the February 25 presidential election in Nigeria.

Report have it that the priest, identified simply as Rev. Fr. Okonkwo, in one of the Catholic dioceses in Anambra State, told his parishioners during an early morning service (Holy Mass), on Wednesday, that it is sinful for a citizen to neglect his civic obligation as stipulated by the law.

The priest, according to reports, asked those who had not collected their PVCs to come up to the alter. When they did, the priest told them that henceforth, they should stop receiving the Holy Communion until such a time when they must have collected their voters’ cards.

The cleric further announced that any of them that go secretly to receive Holy Communion in his parish, or go somewhere else to do so without collecting his PVC has committed a mortal sin.

He wondered why Christians, at a time when Nigeria is in dire need of good leadership, should not get themselves ready to elect good-fearing leaders.

Citing Mathew 22:21; the priest said that even Jesus Christ himself was mindful of the governing authorities, and his civic duties, and urged the congregation and Christians in general to imitate the life of Christ.

