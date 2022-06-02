2023: Gobir joins Kwara guber race

A former member of Kwara State All Progressives Congress (APC) Alhaji Waziri Gobir has formally joined the 2023 governorship. The business mogul, who made the declaration at a press conference in Ilorin on Wednesday, lamented that the state had become “a torn society marred by economic, political and cultural divides.” Gobir, who will contest on the platform of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), added: “The state hangs in the balance, at a precarious moment when true leaders must rise and followers should demand a collective commitment to the shared prosperity which was envisioned by our forefathers. “For too long, our beloved state, like most Nigerian states, has wallowed in abject penury and insecurity, whilst a very few corner the commonwealth and hold the rest hostage.”
Related Articles
2023: Hayatu-Deen declares for presidency, vows to tackle poverty, insecurity
A one-time Managing Director and Chief Executive of FSB International Bank, Alhaji Mohammed Hayatu- Deen, has announced his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election. The economist declared his interest in the plum job yesterday. He will contest the polls on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Addressing an audience of Nigerians from […]
Apples can stimulate production of new brain cells
Researchers from Australia and Germany said natural compounds found in apples and other fruits may help stimulate the production of new brain cells, which may have implications for learning and memory. These are the findings of a new study in mice published in ‘Stem Cell Reports. Apples are among the world’s most popular fruits, grown […]
JAMB extends UTME, DE registration by 2 weeks
• Shifts mock exams to June 3, UTME to June 19 to July 3 Abuja The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has extended the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) registration by two weeks to enable more candidates register for the examination. As a result of its extension in […]
