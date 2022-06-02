News

2023: Gobir joins Kwara guber race

Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

A former member of Kwara State All Progressives Congress (APC) Alhaji Waziri Gobir has formally joined the 2023 governorship. The business mogul, who made the declaration at a press conference in Ilorin on Wednesday, lamented that the state had become “a torn society marred by economic, political and cultural divides.” Gobir, who will contest on the platform of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), added: “The state hangs in the balance, at a precarious moment when true leaders must rise and followers should demand a collective commitment to the shared prosperity which was envisioned by our forefathers. “For too long, our beloved state, like most Nigerian states, has wallowed in abject penury and insecurity, whilst a very few corner the commonwealth and hold the rest hostage.”

 

Our Reporters

