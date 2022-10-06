News

2023: God, govs our hope to win – Adamu

Posted on

At the meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) on Monday, the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu said the victory of the party in 2023 Presidential election is depended on God and governors of the party.

The National Chairman stated this Abuja at the National Secretariat of APC, Buhari House during a meeting with the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and management of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC). He also said Nigerians should not be in hurry for the kick-off of the party’s Presidential Campaign. Making his opening remarks at the meeting, he said, “essentially we want to interact with our governors who are the custodians of the fate of APC in their various states that they are privilege by God to lead at this point in time of Nigeria’s democratic dispensation.

“Being the chief executive officers of their various states; the onus of our great party lies in the hands of God and in their hands because they are the commanders of the party fortunes in their various states. “We cannot make meaningful progress in the affairs of these states, particularly in an election year that is approaching. “We cannot plan without the buy-in of our governors so that we can stand together, believing that we share same aspirations.”

 

