News Top Stories

2023: God making statement with Obi –Victor Umeh

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor, NNEWI Comment(0)

Ex-All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) National Chairman, Senator Victor Umeh has said God is saying something to Nigeria through the candidate of Labour Party (LP) for the 2023 presidential poll Peter Obi.

 

Describing Obi as “a sign fromGod” thesenatorialcandidate of the party for Anambra Central said Nigerians should take the message seriously in order to enjoy prosperity.

 

He said: “Peter Obi is an  anointing from God. It’s like whenGodshowedtheThree Wise Men where Jesus was keptinamangerthroughthe appearance of a star which they followed to Bethlehem and found Jesus.

 

“AnywherePeterObigoes in Nigeria, God will tell the people, look at the one you’re looking for. It’s of God and a sign from God which we must take very seriously.

 

He has a mission to accomplish. “Everywhere he goes the applauseisalwaysalarming. God is saying something; He is saying here’s the one that will lead you to prosperity. Even those who don’t know himwillalwayswanttoidentify with him.”

 

Asked whether what the “Obidients” aredoingacross thecountrydoesnotamount to campaigning, hesaid: “Nobodyiscampaigningforhim. Have you seen Peter Obi address any rally? Campaigns have to do with rallies.

 

He has never gathered people to talktothem. Instead, whathe does is deliver lectures. “That people shout anywhere his name is mentioned doesn’t translate to the campaign, butarecognition. He’snever told anyonetovote for him.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ondo: Two state-owned varsities make top 10 in NUC ranking

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Ondo, has emerged 4th in the National University Commission (NUC) ranking as one of the best 10 stateowned universities in the country just as the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa came 9th in the ranking. This is even as the Pharmacy Technician Course at the state […]
News

Diri sues for understanding over Bayelsa, Rivers boundary dispute

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, yesterday called on the Rivers State Government to show understanding in order to amicably resolve the dispute between the Oluasiri Clan in Bayelsa and their Kalabari neighbours in Rivers State. The Oluasiri communities in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State and their Kalabari Ijaw kinsmen are locked in dispute […]
News

We’ll complete all ongoing projects in A’Ibom – Governor

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has reaffirmed his administration’s determination to complete all the ongoing road constructions and other projects in the state.   e stated this yesterday while inspecting some of the ongoing road constructions and other projects in Uyo, the state capital.   “In line with my second term slogan of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica