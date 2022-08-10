2023: God making statement with Obi –Victor Umeh

Ex-All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) National Chairman, Senator Victor Umeh has said God is saying something to Nigeria through the candidate of Labour Party (LP) for the 2023 presidential poll Peter Obi.

Describing Obi as “a sign fromGod” thesenatorialcandidate of the party for Anambra Central said Nigerians should take the message seriously in order to enjoy prosperity.

He said: “Peter Obi is an anointing from God. It’s like whenGodshowedtheThree Wise Men where Jesus was keptinamangerthroughthe appearance of a star which they followed to Bethlehem and found Jesus.

“AnywherePeterObigoes in Nigeria, God will tell the people, look at the one you’re looking for. It’s of God and a sign from God which we must take very seriously.

He has a mission to accomplish. “Everywhere he goes the applauseisalwaysalarming. God is saying something; He is saying here’s the one that will lead you to prosperity. Even those who don’t know himwillalwayswanttoidentify with him.”

Asked whether what the “Obidients” aredoingacross thecountrydoesnotamount to campaigning, hesaid: “Nobodyiscampaigningforhim. Have you seen Peter Obi address any rally? Campaigns have to do with rallies.

He has never gathered people to talktothem. Instead, whathe does is deliver lectures. “That people shout anywhere his name is mentioned doesn’t translate to the campaign, butarecognition. He’snever told anyonetovote for him.

