2023: God will reveal my successor – Gov Emmanuel

says God not an author of confusion

At the appointed time, God will reveal who will become Governor of Akwa Ibom State come 2023, Governor Udom Emmanuel has declared. The Governor who stated this on Tuesday while commissioning a 24 office administrative block, and inspection of other on-going projects undertaken by the Chairman of Uyo Local Government Area at the Council Headquarters said, God is not an author of confusion and as such cannot go about promising many people the Governorship seat at the same time, since only one person can be Governor at a time.

“God will reveal to me who He wants to succeed me. God is not an author of confusion to show different names to different people at the same time”, he admonished.

He explained that issues of 2023 is in God’s hand, promising not to go for a third term through a surrogate, as he will only throw his weight behind whoever God chooses.

Governor Emmanuel who identified commitment and selfless sacrifices of leaders in positions of authority, as panacea for development in our society, commended the vision of the Uyo Council Chairman, Dr. Uwemedimo Udo to transform the Council in just 100 days in office, pointed out that, the projects accomplished by the Chairman have been propelled by his love for the people and personal sacrifice to make his community better.

While noting that his performance is worthy of emulation by other Council Chairmen, Governor Emmanuel said, “the only reason we are not growing in Africa is that we don’t like our community, if you like where you come from you will be willing to make sacrifices, and what you are doing now shows that you love your people, you love the Local Government.

“We are here to rejoice with you, if it is only 100 days in office people are jubilating, this means after your 3 years in office, Uyo will speak not me”.

He acknowledged the council’s leadership style of effective followership, adding that the presence of major stakeholders shows the level of support and approval they have given the council chairman.

In his words, “Honestly, I am more excited to see all the major stakeholders in Uyo intact here, if you have not done any other thing, all these people you have made to queue behind you is the greatest thing you have done and I want to encourage you to continue in that path”.

In his address the Chairman, Uyo Local Government Council, Dr. Uwemedimo Udo, thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel for providing an exemplary leadership which he noted inspired him to render people-oriented service and projects in the council.

Dr. Udo, announced that the projects executed by his administration of 100 days in office include; construction of the Udom Emmanuel Administrative Block, procurement and installation of 300KVA transformer to link the Council to National grid, grading of two access roads within Uyeh Estate, Ifa Ikot Okpon, Etoi and grading of 2.5 km Ifa Ikot Abia Ntuen road, off Oron road, grading of 3km Nung Asang road, Ikono Uyo, provision of portable water at the Primary Healthcare Center, Wellington Bassey Way, Uyo, and others.

