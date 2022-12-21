2023: God’ll use Obi to deliver Nigeria, says Mbang

The former prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Sunday Mbang, has expressed the belief that if God wants to change Nigeria, the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, would be the man to use. Mbang who spoke when Obi visited him at his home in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, yesterday, however, said he has not anointed Obi as President but noted: “I know that the God I worship would not allow Nigeria to continue to suffer, and I know he will do what is best for her.” He warned that God would expose anybody who would want to rig the February 2023 presidential election.

“This country must get a free breath of fresh air and do what is right,” the retired prelate stated even as he prayed that the will of God for Nigeria would be fulfilled. The 86-year old cleric who bemoaned the state of the nation, noted that things had gone from bad to worse in the country. “I think, ever since I was born in Nigeria, this country this time had been the worst,” he said regretting that within a few years, the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government has brought many people into poverty. “Now, unfortunately, the administration is taking the largest loan I know of in the world.

When Obasanjo came, he decided to wipe off the entire loan. Now, we are indebted to the world, only God knows who will pay for it.” Mbang, who said there was a reason why God brought Obi into politics at this time of the nation’s life, expressed the belief that it is not the wish of God that people would continue to recycle themselves in office.

Obi had told the prelate that he came to solicit his continued prayer for Nigeria, noting that things are not going well for the country. The LP candidate recalled how Mbang, as prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, went to then President Olusegun Obasanjo to allow me be the governor, “because I won the election. “I was in court. I won the election and everybody here knew I won the election. Your Eminence went to President Olusegun Obasanjo to say, ‘they say this man won the election, let him be governor.’” He blamed Nigeria’s problemonbadleadership, stating said that while Obasanjo left office with no debt, “we are owing over $100 billion, without anything to show for it.

