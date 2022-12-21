News Top Stories

2023: God’ll use Obi to deliver Nigeria, says Mbang

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The former prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Sunday Mbang, has expressed the belief that if God wants to change Nigeria, the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, would be the man to use. Mbang who spoke when Obi visited him at his home in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, yesterday, however, said he has not anointed Obi as President but noted: “I know that the God I worship would not allow Nigeria to continue to suffer, and I know he will do what is best for her.” He warned that God would expose anybody who would want to rig the February 2023 presidential election.

“This country must get a free breath of fresh air and do what is right,” the retired prelate stated even as he prayed that the will of God for Nigeria would be fulfilled. The 86-year old cleric who bemoaned the state of the nation, noted that things had gone from bad to worse in the country. “I think, ever since I was born in Nigeria, this country this time had been the worst,” he said regretting that within a few years, the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government has brought many people into poverty. “Now, unfortunately, the administration is taking the largest loan I know of in the world.

When Obasanjo came, he decided to wipe off the entire loan. Now, we are indebted to the world, only God knows who will pay for it.” Mbang, who said there was a reason why God brought Obi into politics at this time of the nation’s life, expressed the belief that it is not the wish of God that people would continue to recycle themselves in office.

Obi had told the prelate that he came to solicit his continued prayer for Nigeria, noting that things are not going well for the country. The LP candidate recalled how Mbang, as prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, went to then President Olusegun Obasanjo to allow me be the governor, “because I won the election. “I was in court. I won the election and everybody here knew I won the election. Your Eminence went to President Olusegun Obasanjo to say, ‘they say this man won the election, let him be governor.’” He blamed Nigeria’s problemonbadleadership, stating said that while Obasanjo left office with no debt, “we are owing over $100 billion, without anything to show for it.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Sanwo-Olu frets over spike as cases hit 32,720 in Lagos

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Disturbed by the rising cases of COVID- 19 in the state, especially the 712 cases recorded by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday, Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu yesterday expressed concerns over the development. New Telegraph gathered that the total cases of the pandemic in Lagos as at Tuesday night is 32,720 with […]

COVID-19
News Top Stories

FG to Nigerians: Don’t mix COVID-19 vaccine brands

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

  …as 176,000 Johnson & Johnson shots arrive today Govt extends 2nd batch jabs to August 19   As the Federal Government gears up to begin inoculation of the second round of COVID-19 vaccines received as donations, Nigerians have been warned not to mix or receive more than one brand of the vaccines.   Executive […]
News

Primary healthcare in Nigeria falling apart, say nurses

Posted on Author Reporter

  Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin The National Chairman, Forum for Local Government Nurses and Midwives in Nigeria, Comrade Obafemi Agbede, has lamented that the Primary Healthcare system in the country is on the precipice, saying “things are fast falling apart, and if no concrete steps are taken to halt the fall, we can only predict […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica