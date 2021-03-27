News

2023: Gov Zulum will respect zoning –Bulama

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governorship candidate of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in Borno State, Arc. Waziri Bulama has dissociated the governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulumu from any presidential ambition. According to Bulama, who was the Deputy Director General (Coordination) of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in 2019, the Borno State governor is focused on delivering dividends of democracy to the people of Borno State in a secured atmosphere.

He also said that the Borno State governor is a party man who respects the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari and party decisions, which he said included zoning. He expressed regrets that at a time APC should be talking and working on how to deliver more to Nigerians on their electoral promises, the issue of 2023 has taken the centre stage of political discourse. Reacting to the several insinuations aboit Gov. Zulum’s alleged ambition to contest the 2023 Presidential election, Bulama said, “Well, the issue of 2023 unfortunately has frantically gained centre stage in National discourse.

“And unfortunately it is at a time when we are supposed to offer good governance and solve the problems of Nigerians who voted overwhelmingly for us, gave us the mandate to manage the country less than two years ago. “The leadership style of the governor of Borno State is being admired by many, not only in the state, but across the country because he is focused, he is a person who goes out to tackle problems that affect the ordinary person – whether it is security, education, health or poverty. “He faces these squarely and people admire his brisk leadership style.

But as for issues of partisanship, there is no plan beyond what he is doing. In other words, I am saying that there is nothing political about what he is doing. “I have had engagements and discussions with him many timesandthegovernorseeshimself as somebody who has been elected to work to solve problems andhehas beenworkingtosolve all those problems seriously

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Rivers: Youths, women protest blackout at Afam power station

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Several youths and women from communities in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State yesterday staged a peaceful protest at the Afam Power Station over what they decried as total blackout in their communities. The protesters, who were said to have earlier issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) to […]
News

Kogi Guber : Appeal Court reserves judgment in Wada, PDP appeal

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina ABUJA

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division yesterday reserved judgment in the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate in the November 2019 election in Kogi State, Engineer Musa Wada, to a date to be communicated to parties.     The Justice Adamu Jauro-led panel reserved judgment after listening to arguments […]
News

COVID-19: APC allocating 774,000 jobs to cronies, godfathers –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

    The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Federal Government of using the 774, 000 jobs meant for unemployed youths in the country to cushion the effect of coronavirus pandemic to settle political godfathers.     The party said 800 slots out of 1,000 jobs in each local government areas were reserved for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica