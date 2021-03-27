2023: Gov Zulum will respect zoning –Bulama

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governorship candidate of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in Borno State, Arc. Waziri Bulama has dissociated the governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulumu from any presidential ambition. According to Bulama, who was the Deputy Director General (Coordination) of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in 2019, the Borno State governor is focused on delivering dividends of democracy to the people of Borno State in a secured atmosphere.

He also said that the Borno State governor is a party man who respects the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari and party decisions, which he said included zoning. He expressed regrets that at a time APC should be talking and working on how to deliver more to Nigerians on their electoral promises, the issue of 2023 has taken the centre stage of political discourse. Reacting to the several insinuations aboit Gov. Zulum’s alleged ambition to contest the 2023 Presidential election, Bulama said, “Well, the issue of 2023 unfortunately has frantically gained centre stage in National discourse.

“And unfortunately it is at a time when we are supposed to offer good governance and solve the problems of Nigerians who voted overwhelmingly for us, gave us the mandate to manage the country less than two years ago. “The leadership style of the governor of Borno State is being admired by many, not only in the state, but across the country because he is focused, he is a person who goes out to tackle problems that affect the ordinary person – whether it is security, education, health or poverty. “He faces these squarely and people admire his brisk leadership style.

But as for issues of partisanship, there is no plan beyond what he is doing. In other words, I am saying that there is nothing political about what he is doing. “I have had engagements and discussions with him many timesandthegovernorseeshimself as somebody who has been elected to work to solve problems andhehas beenworkingtosolve all those problems seriously

