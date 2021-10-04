2023: Governors widen North/South divide

Ethnic rivalry has always been part of Nigeria’s history due to struggle for dominance and power, however, exchange of brickbats between the North and South over the 2023 presidency and the way governors of the two divides have joined the fray has raised concern given the dangers of ethnic politics. FELIX NWANERI reports

The evolution of governors’ forum in Nigeria started with the formation of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) in 1981 during the Second Republic.

The defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN) held sway at that time but governors elected on the platform of the opposition political parties formed the PGF through which they projected and implemented what they believed were “progressive ideals.”

With the return of democratic rule in 1999, the scope of governor’s forum expanded with the formation of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), which has the governors of the country’s 36 states as members.

The formation of the NGF was not only expedient but imperative for the states to assert themselves and to collectively influence the nature and course of policies at the national level.

Given the state of the polity in the days following the end of many years of military rule, there was a clear need for states to re-assert themselves and exercise the level of independence associated with true federation.

It was also necessary for them to regain their past glory of constituting a credible unit within the wider context of the federation, thereby removing distortions that militate against the realisation of true federalism. NGF’s establishment can be tied to two phases; the first being from 1999 to 2008 and the second being from 2009 till date.

The first phase was characterized by very minimal activity by the forum as well as a paltry meeting attendance by members and a weak secretariat. The secretariat then was merely involved in organising meetings and collecting annual dues, which was used to run the secretariat.

The second phase started in 2009, two years after the then governor of Kwara State, Bukola Saraki, became the chairman of the NGF. He spearheaded a major restructuring and redefining of the forum. His tenure ended in 2011 and he was succeeded by then governor of Rivers State, Chibuike Amaechi.

While the NGF operated side-by-side other regional groupings like the Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF) and Southern Governors Forum (SGF), the number of governors’ forum in the country has continued to grow in leaps, standing at seven at the moment.

They are the NGF, NSGF, SGF, South- East Governors Forum (SEGF), South-West Governors’ Forum, South-South Governors Forum (SSGF), Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) and Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDPGF).

Many have persistently questioned the rationale behind such power blocs on the ground of their impact on the lives of the people though some of them always stick to their guns whenever issues of national concern are discussed, others are of the view that promoters of these platforms just hide under them to feather their political nest.

According to these analysts, paroxysms that have seized the Southern Governors’ Forum and Northern Governors’ Forum ahead of the 2023 presidential election are clear manifestations and proofs that the political groups have always been irrelevant to the polity and to individual citizens who elected the governors.

And at a time when most Nigerians are insisting that there is the need to take another look at the leadership recruitment process given the fact visionary leadership is the principal element that ensures government serves as a vehicle for the attainment of the socio-economic aspirations of the citizens, the governors on both sides of Nigeria’s geographical divides (North and South) have also joined the fray over which region will produce the next president.

The poll is about 16 months from now and Nigeria’s political landscape is agog with permutations over how it is likely to pan out. It is also a fierce debate over where power should shift to between the North and South.

Given that the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari, hails from the North, power is expected to shift to the southern part of the country in line with the zoning arrangement between North and South, which took effect from 1999. However, there are indications that power-shift is likely to be discarded this time if emerging developments in the polity are anything to go by.

Perhaps, the zoning debate, explains why the two leading political parties have refrained from declaring where their respective tickets for the 2023 election as well as the waiting-game been played by some presidential hopefuls. Although most southern political leaders have maintained that there is no going back to zoning, their northern counterparts, who seem

not disposed to relinquish power after Buhari are canvassing the need for their area to hold on to power, at least, for another four years, so that the region will be at par with the South.

This is as some other northern political leaders are insisting on jettisoning of zoning.

But governors of the 17 states of the Southern Nigeria under the aegis of SGF (Southern Governors Forum), who will not entertain such “provocative proposals,” during their meeting in Lagos on July 5, demanded that the next president of Nigeria must come from the region on the basis of politics of equity and fairness.

They also insisted that the presidency be rotated between the North and South. In a communiqué read by the chairman of the SGF and governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the southern governors declared: “The forum reiterates its commitment to the politics of equity, fairness and unanimously agrees that the presidency of Nigeria be rotated between Southern and Northern Nigeria and resolved that the next president of Nigeria should emerge from the Southern Region.”

The southern governors reiterated the position at their September 13th meeting in Enugu. But, in what appeared a countermove, governors of the 19 states of the Northern Region, at their meeting in Kaduna last Tuesday, condemned the demand by their southern counterparts for power to shift to their region in 2023.

The northern governors said that even though some of them have personally called for power to shift to the South in the interest of peace and unity, the stand of their southern counterparts is unconstitutional.

A resolution of the NSGF meeting that had traditional rulers from the Northern Region as observers, read by its chairman and governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, read in part: “Some Northern states governors had earlier expressed views for a power-shift to the three geo-political zones in the South with a view to promoting unity and peace in the nation.

Notwithstanding their comments, the Forum unanimously condemns the statement by the Southern Governors Forum that the presidency must go to the South. The statement is quite contradictory with the provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999) as amended.”

As expected, the respective position of the both the southern and northern governors have received the support of some nationality groups and individuals across the two divides, however, there is no doubt that they have rekindled the agelong rivalry between the North and South.

It is against this backdrop that some stakeholders have continued to raise concerns over the ethnic card being played by some political leaders ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Those who hold this view, advised the political gladiators across the North/South divides to ensure that the trending vituperations and violence-inducing remarks are curbed before they snowball into a large scale crisis.

