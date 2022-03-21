News

2023: Governorship aspirant assures on quality education

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Uyo Comment(0)

A 2023 governorship hopeful on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, Obong Ide Owodiong- Idemeko, has once again promised to give adequate attention to education at all levels to ensure that the future of Akwa Ibom children and the youths at large are secured if elected as Governor in 2023 election.

The gubernatorial aspirant who was among the six distinguished Nigerians conferred with a Fellowship Award for Public Service by the foremost private Polytechnic in Akwa Ibom State, Maurid Polytechnic, at the weekend, made the promise in a chat with newsmen.

Ide Owodiong-Idemeko noted that education remains the key to unlock the enormous potentials in every individual, saying his government will not only ensure quality education for all, but also ensure adequate training and retraining of teachers on latest teaching skills, among the provision of all other necessary facilities.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Herdsmen overrun Benue villages, allegedly kill 100 people

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen and Musa Pam Makurdi /JOS

Scores flee homes, several houses burnt   OPWS, Police keep mum   Gunmen have overrun four wards in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State and murdered more than 100 people. The victims included women, children and the older people.   The suspected herdsmen also murdered at least 16 people in Plateau State. The attackers, […]
News

Shoprite to sell N30bn Nigerian unit to property firm, Persianas

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Shoprite Holdings Limited plans to sell its Nigerian division to a local property group, Persianas Group Ltd , according to Bloomberg. Regulatory approval for Persianas Group Limited to buy the Shoprite unit is expected by the end of April, the news agency said, citing a source who reportedly asked not to be identified because the […]
News

COVID-19 vaccine: NARD president urges FG to prioritise procurement

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The National President of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Dr. Okhuaihesuyi Uyilawa, has urged the Federal Government to prioritise the provision of the vaccine by sourcing urgent alternative funding to achieve this objective. Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Saturday Telegraph, Uyilawa said not making provision in the 2020 Budget for the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica