2023: Governorship aspirant assures on quality education

A 2023 governorship hopeful on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, Obong Ide Owodiong- Idemeko, has once again promised to give adequate attention to education at all levels to ensure that the future of Akwa Ibom children and the youths at large are secured if elected as Governor in 2023 election.

The gubernatorial aspirant who was among the six distinguished Nigerians conferred with a Fellowship Award for Public Service by the foremost private Polytechnic in Akwa Ibom State, Maurid Polytechnic, at the weekend, made the promise in a chat with newsmen.

Ide Owodiong-Idemeko noted that education remains the key to unlock the enormous potentials in every individual, saying his government will not only ensure quality education for all, but also ensure adequate training and retraining of teachers on latest teaching skills, among the provision of all other necessary facilities.

