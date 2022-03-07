2023 governorship: Our interest  differs from Gov Emmanuel’s – A’Ibom youth

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

A cross section of youths from the 31 local government areas in Akwa Ibom State have said they do not have any problem with Governor Udom Emmanuel picking his preferred gubernatorial candidate provided the governor will not interfere with their own choice of a candidate for the 2023 election.

Consequently, the over 3000 youths who converged in Uyo, on Saturday to flag off a state-wide mobilisation for the governorship ambition of Mr Onofiok Luke, said since Emmanuel’s interest is different from the collective interest of the youths and the majority of Akwa Ibom people, they would pursue their collective interest to support the candidate of their choice for the 2023 governorship outside Governor Udom Emmanuel’s choice.

Coordinator of the group called The Onofiok Luke People’s Movement, Comrade Ekemini Smart, said the youths believe in Barr. Onofiok Luke and have resolved to propagate his governorship ambition without let or hindrance.

“The governor’s decision was his personal decision; it did not represent our collective decision and the interest of the masses; so we will go ahead to pursue our collective interest.

“Onofiok Luke is the collective interest of Akwa Ibom people. We have come out to propagate that interest. The youths of Akwa Ibom believe so much in him because he has the leadership capacity; he has proven that to us in several leadership responsibilities.

“We believe in the mantra of the Amazing Grace and what the Onofiok Luke’s governorship represents. Onofiok Luke is the best candidate for Akwa Ibom State. He has proven over time that he is the best. He has full grasp of the grassroots; he knows how to relate with the masses and he has genuine love for people,” Comrade Smart said.

In a goodwill message to the group, the Coordinator of Amazing Grace Campaign Organisation in North America, Mr. Otobong Umana, charged youths of the state to join the train of supporters for Onofiok Luke, saying: “It is time for the youths to rise up and take their destiny”.

In another goodwill message, Mr. Daniel Udo, said: “Akwa Ibom people can vouch for Onofiok Luke and his leadership qualities”, the reason they were all coming out to launch a movement for him.

Inaugurating the chapter coordinators of The Onofiok Luke People’s Movement, Director General of Amazing Grace Campaign Organisation, Mr. Imo Udo, thanked the youths for mobilising themselves across the state to drum up support for Barr. Luke.

Barr. Udo said Luke’s governorship is for the collective interest of Akwa Ibom people, their well-being and their future.

“You came out here not by anybody’s prompting. You called us to come and witness what you people are doing. This shows that you believe in this course and have absolute trust in your friend, Barr, Onofiok Luke. I am proud of your conviction.

“Onofiok Luke will protect the interest of every Akwa Ibom person including those residing in our state. He is the choice that every Akwa person craves to make. I’m urging you to go out there and appeal to our fathers, the leadership of the PDP, and delegates to please support Onofiok Luke.”

Udo, however, tasked members of the group to go about their mobilisation peacefully.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...