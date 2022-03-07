Metro & Crime

2023 governorship: Our interest  differs from Gov Emmanuel’s – A’Ibom youth

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

A cross section of youths from the 31 local government areas in Akwa Ibom State have said they do  not have any problem with Governor Udom Emmanuel picking his preferred gubernatorial candidate provided the governor will not interfere with their own choice of a candidate for the 2023 election.

Consequently, the over 3000 youths who converged in Uyo, on Saturday to flag off a state-wide mobilisation for the governorship ambition of Mr Onofiok Luke, said  since Emmanuel’s interest is different from the collective interest of the youths and the majority of Akwa Ibom people, they would  pursue their collective interest to support the candidate of their choice for the 2023 governorship outside Governor Udom Emmanuel’s choice.

Coordinator of the group called The Onofiok Luke People’s Movement, Comrade Ekemini Smart, said the youths believe in Barr. Onofiok Luke and have resolved to propagate his governorship ambition without let or hindrance.

“The governor’s decision was his personal decision; it did not represent our collective decision and the interest of the masses; so we will go ahead to pursue our collective interest.

“Onofiok Luke is the collective interest of Akwa Ibom people. We have come out to propagate that interest. The youths of Akwa Ibom believe so much in him because he has the leadership capacity; he has proven that to us in several leadership responsibilities.

“We believe in the mantra of the Amazing Grace and what the Onofiok Luke’s governorship represents. Onofiok Luke is the best candidate for Akwa Ibom State. He has proven over time that he is the best. He has full grasp of the grassroots; he knows how to relate with the masses and he has genuine love for people,” Comrade Smart said.

In a goodwill message to the group, the Coordinator of Amazing Grace Campaign Organisation in North America, Mr. Otobong Umana, charged youths of the state to join the train of supporters for Onofiok Luke, saying: “It is time for the youths to rise up and take their destiny”.

In another goodwill message, Mr. Daniel Udo, said: “Akwa Ibom people can vouch for Onofiok Luke and his leadership qualities”, the reason they were all coming out to launch a movement for him.

Inaugurating the chapter coordinators of The Onofiok Luke People’s Movement, Director General of Amazing Grace Campaign Organisation, Mr. Imo Udo, thanked the youths for mobilising themselves across the state to drum up support for Barr. Luke.

Barr. Udo said Luke’s governorship is for the collective interest of Akwa Ibom people, their well-being and their future.

“You came out here not by anybody’s prompting. You called us to come and witness what you people are doing. This shows that you believe in this course and have absolute trust in your friend, Barr, Onofiok Luke. I am proud of your conviction.

“Onofiok Luke will protect the interest of every Akwa Ibom person including those residing in our state. He is the choice that every Akwa person craves to make. I’m urging you to go out there and appeal to our fathers, the leadership of the PDP, and delegates to please support Onofiok Luke.”

Udo, however, tasked members of the group to go about their mobilisation peacefully.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Man kills wife over pap in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

A 20-year-old man, Lawali Danladi has been arrested by the Police in Niger State for allegedly killing his wife over a plate of pap. It was learnt that the suspect, who was on the run and arrested by the Police, beat up his late wife over a misunderstanding in which she went into coma and […]
Metro & Crime

30 Nigerians rescued in Lebanon awaiting evacuation

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

Thirty Nigerians, among them 22 ladies, who were stranded in Lebanon, have been rescued and now awaiting evacuation back to Nigeria. A video of the young women trapped in a room went viral a few days ago as they narrated their ordeal and appealed for help. New Telegraph learnt that following their outcry, the Nigerian […]
Metro & Crime

FSI names Plexus as new PR agency

Posted on Author Patrick Okohue

Plexus Media Interlinks has emerged the new Public Relations agency for Financial Services Innovators, a shared infrastructure for the financial services industry to foster innovation and support startups. In a statement on Tuesday, the group mandated Plexus to use its communication strategies to connect innovators, fintechs, banks and other financial service providers, donors and regulators […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica