2023: Govs, IGP, others to discuss election security

Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State and his Bauchi and Benue counterparts Bala Mohammed and Samuel Ortom have been scheduled to discuss election security ahead of the 2023 general election. The annual roundtable organised by Platinum Post News will also have the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba; Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Commandant-General Ahmed Audi; and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Commissioner for Information and Voter Education Festus Okoye in attendance.

A statement yesterday by PlatinumP ost News Chief Executive Officer Edwin Olofu said the event is designed to contribute to the process leading to a free, fair, credible and violence-free 2023 election. Other participants expected at the event slated for November 22 are Major Hamza Mustapha (rtd), the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) Chairman Yabagi Yusuf Sani; Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and others in the electoral process.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...