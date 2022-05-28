2023: Greed liable for multiple presidential aspirants in APC–Waliu Taiwo

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State and Chairman of the state House of Assembly Service Commission (OGSHASC), Hon. Waliu Taiwo, has berated Senator Iyabo Anisulowo for speaking against the plan of Senator Solomon Adeola Olamilekan a.k.a Yayi to contest the Ogun West Senatorial District Election. Taiwo, a former member of the state house of assembly and ex-commissioner also believes that the party would win the 2023 presidential election and solve the problems confronting the country. He spoke with Oladipupo Awojobi in an interview. Excerpts…

As a leader of the APC in Ogun State how would you react to the allegation that Senator Solomon Adeola Olamilekan a.k.a Yayi is not an indigene of the state and yet he wants to be a senator from Ogun West after serving in Lagos State?

The Constitution of Nigeria allows anybody to contest from anywhere and states that he has the right to contest for anything. If I am an Ibo man and I am staying in Ogun West and I want to contest and I obtain the party form, I have the right to contest. If anybody has anything against that person he should go through the right channel.

It baffles me why some people still engage in these childish things. Who is keeping records of births in the state to know the indigenes of an area. If somebody says he is from Yewa and the head of the family says he is their son, who says it is not so. In Lagos State, we have Ibos contesting for the state house of assembly and Federal House of Representatives and they are allowed. Adeola Solomon is a Yorubaman trying to contest from Ogun West.

Then, I have said this, he is somebody that I have not done anything with politically in the past. His family was from Ishaga Orile in Ogun Central and there was a war by the people from Dahomey, they were going to invade Egbaland and they passed through Ishaga Orile and they assured them that they were not coming for them, but out of sincerity and because they were neighbours, they went to tell them that the people from Dahomey were coming for them and when the Dahomeans were coming they went for them and scattered them. So, some of them went to Lagos, some to Yewa, Ishaga, Surulere, Ago Ishaga in Ota, where I come from and even Iju Ishaga. After the family of Adeola Solomon left Ishaga Orile they settled down in Yewa. All these things some people don’t know. Everybody has a right to contest, it is now left for the electorates to decide.

I’m surprised that someone like Iyabo Anisulowo is the one making this kind of statement knowing fully well that in the past she had jettisoned the candidacy of Yewa for an Egba man. I remember in 1990 during the days of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Ifo was part of Ogun West and Alhaji Sule Onabiyi was contesting and we believed that how on earth could an Egba man take the slot of Ogun, Inago, Ohori and Awori. Everybody coming out from Central was an Egbaman and the one from East was an Ijebuman. We had people from Yewa in Ogun West. Four of them contested, there was Onabiyi, Onabajo and Senator Otegbola.

She didn’t support any of these people and when Senator Otegbola eventually emerged as winner of the primary, Anisulowo cried like a baby. What would she come and say to some of us now that she is supporting Yewa cause. We were all at the Secretariat of the SDP then and immediately Senator Otegbola emerged, she was crying openly. Now, she is telling us who is from the area.

Don’t you think people like her are saying this because Yayi has been in Lagos for sometime now, he was in the state house of assembly for eight years, then he went to the house of representatives before going to the Senate from the same Lagos for two terms, they are saying why is he going to Ogun State now?

It doesn’t matter, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was Commissioner For Justice and Attorney General in Lagos, and he became the Vice President from Lagos, but now he has transferred his voter’s card to Ogun State. There is nothing wrong in what Yayi has done. A sitting Vice President was in Lagos State as commissioner and as the Vice President, now he is back in Ogun State, where he came from. Tolu Odebiyi is still in the Senate from Ogun West for first term, why are you now shifting to Yayi instead of supporting him for second term? Nothing stops Senator Tolu Odebiyi from contesting again. So, he should move around to convince people about his candidature. But as far as Ogun West is concerned, nobody has been elected as senator twice. So, if Odebiyi wants to break the record he has to put in more efforts. Otegbola was there, Bajomo was there and he didn’t go there for second term despite his performances. Anisulowo too was there, Gbolahan Dada and Senator Odunsi were there once each too.

But, why Yayi now?

Who has told you it is Yayi that would emerge at the primary.

you think Yayi would do differently as the senator from Ogun West?

Why do you assume it would be Yayi. He is contesting like others.

Do you think he has the capacity to perform better than others?

I don’t want to talk much now about Yayi. I have a vision that is better than what people are talking about now that is beyond 2023. We want him to break the jinx but we will not talk about that now.

….We heard that he wants to be the Governor of Ogun State in 2027?

I will not talk about that now. All I know is that if he continues you will see what will happen then. We should re-examine ourselves about what we have doing and how we have been doing them in Ogun West and see the way forward. It is better we do it well so that we can get better results.

This is election period, what do you say to some of the things going around, especially as this is the first time that a ruling party will have over 20 people picking tickets to contest for the office of the president under the party and this has a lot issues?

Our people are greedy, a lot of them are beclouded by ambition. Someone who could not rule as Governor wants to be president. They believe that because it is a ruling party they can get there easily. They are deceiving themselves.

It looks like the APC is gravitating towards picking a consensus candidate, do you see this happening?

All these major parties would go for consensus, but nobody can say who will get it until two days or a day to the primary. You would be at the Eagles Square in Abuja, you would just see them going for meetings. Look at what happened during the convention, we were expecting them around 2pm, they didn’t come until around 7p.m. Everybody cannot be in the office at the same time. APC has a way of doing things, you can see that some people that were leading are getting it that they cannot emerge and at the end of the day they will have to agree amongst themselves.

What do you think would be the fate of the South West as the likes of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu are the major power brokers in the region, are in the race?

The two leading candidates in the APC, Osinbajo and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu are our major problem.

Do you see Tinubu working with Osinbajo if the VP is elected as the party’s presidential candidate?

Tinubu will have no choice than to work with Osinbajo. He knows that he is a Yorubaman or else people will say that he has an ulterior motive you know the way Yorubas think.

But, in your mind do you think Tinubu can be a good president considering what people say about his health?

People say he is not healthy, but I have not confirmed that. He has the intellectual capacity, but I don’t know much about his health.

There are challenges in the country and your party, APC promised to address these issues, when they came in 2015, do you see Nigerians voting for the APC next year despite the situation of things in the country now?

People don’t reason the way you see it. When we were campaigning for second term under the PDP 2007 in Ogun State , then the road to Igbesa was so bad, nobody thought we would win and we won. So voters don’t reason that way. It is the people that go to them like the opinion leaders that matter. Even if you tar roads, and you don’t do your homework well you will not win elections. They want to know their own benefits for leaving their businesses and taking their time. So, you must carry the people along.

But would you say the APC has done better than the PDP?

We have done well, we will address the various issues soon.

Do you think Governor Dapo Abiodun would win second term in the APC primary election as some people have collected forms against him?

They are just joking, they know that they will lose. They just want to blackmail the Governor with the issue of certificate. They might likely go to court after the primary, they know that they cannot win, which was why they came up with the issues they have raised against him.

What of the general elections?

Yes, Governor Dapo Abiodun has done well, this is not because I am in the party. I was Commissioner for Works in the state, the kind of roads he has done in Ogun West and other areas have never been done before. The past government did flyovers that were not necessary. But this Governor has been addressing key roads. He has been working on alternative roads, look at Adatan to Osiele that should have been done, the past government went to do Mokola flyover. Look at the Adigbe Road that he just did, which means you have no business in Ita Osin again, you just move to Lagos from there. He has been doing feeder roads. In Ogun West the largest and costliest road is Atan-Agbara Road, it is a federal government project, but he is doing it. This one is longer than the Ijebu-Epe Road. The Governor cannot address all the problems at a time, a lot of others are being done. You can see a lot of palliatives in some of the roads and he has been doing the real construction too. We have no doubt that he will win the general elections.

