2023: Group asks INEC to use clerics as returning officers

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been advised to jettison the idea of using university professors as returning officers as the prolonged strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, and consequent non-payment of salaries would make them easy prey to politicians.

An advocacy group, Network For Advocacy and Good Leadership Initiative Abia Political Movement (NAGLI-APM) gave the advice in a communiqué issued at the end of its town hall meeting in Aba. It urged INEC to start using Christian and Muslim clerics, rather than univer professors, as returning officers starting from next year’s polls. NAGLI-APM argued that the call was necessitated by the fact that “most University Dons (Professors) have lately failed to be fair and decisive as Returning Officers”.

The advocacy group said it is committed to good governance and its over 92,000 PVC carrying members would only support candidates that will pass her test of sanity, credibility, intelligence and non-godfatherism in Governorship, Senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly elections. It also encouraged traditional rulers and town unions to remain bi-partisan and not stop anyone coming to campaign in their various domains since their subjects belong to most of the political parties.

 

