2023: Group backs Tambuwal for president

A group, Youths for Democratic Change, has called on the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, to contest the presidential election in 2023.

The group made the call at a press briefing in Lagos State after endorsing the governor as its preferred presidential candidate for the 2023 general election.

According to the group, Tambuwal, amongst other candidates who have shown interest, is the most equipped to deliver democratic dividends, long desired, to Nigerians.

The Publicity secretary, Ikechukwu Okoye, who spoke with newsmen noted that the choice of Tambuwal was because of his wealth of experience and political antecedents.

He sai: “It was easy for us to endorse the candidacy of Gov Tambuwal. This is a man with a wealth of experience in politics, tested and trusted with the peoples’ resources and has delivered on countless occasions.

“If you look at all the people who have indicated an interest in the 2023 presidential election, Tambuwal stands tall amongst them, in terms of integrity, leadership traits, age and experience.

“We call on well-meaning Nigerians and our leaders who are yet to decide who they will give their votes to as a matter of urgency pitch with Tambuwal bcos he is the gift from God to Nigerians.”

The group berated the ruling All Progress Congress for zoning the party’s ticket to the south.

“The ruling party zoning its ticket to the South is the height of hypocrisy. Are they saying there are no competent Nigerians from other zones of the country capable of delivering the goods to Nigerians? Of course there are many of them and that is why they have identified with Gov Tambuwal by asking him to run for the Presidency with the utmost assurance of their support at the polls,” he said.

Tambuwal was a former speaker of the House of Representatives and currently the Governor of Sokoto state. In 2019, he contested the presidential primaries under the PDP but came second behind former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

 

