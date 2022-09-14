2023: Group chides Keyamo over comments on Obi

A group, Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), has berated the Director of Media and Public Affairs and Official Spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, for alleging that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, is planning to fake an assassination attempt on himself and hire some supporters dressed in the APC caps and T-shirts to attack some of his party offices.

In a statement signed by its President General, Goodluck Ibem, COSEYL said it is alarmed that such “vile and unprofessional statements will come from a supposed lawyer who should know better about the effect and import of his statement and actions in public”.

“Without mincing words, Keyamo, unknown to him, has just told Nigerians about the secret evil plans of the All Progressive Congress, APC, to assassinate Peter Obi because of his acceptability by Nigerians. “Nigerians have been deceived enough by the APC and cannot be deceived again by the likes of Keyamo and his party who have ripped Nigeria open and devastated,” COSEYL added. The group consequently called on the Inspector General of Police, the Department of State Security, DSS, and other security agencies to arrest Keyamo for being part of the plan to assassinate Mr. Peter Obi who has done nothing wrong other than to present himself to vie for the office of the Nigerian President come 2023.

