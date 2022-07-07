2023: Group declares support for Tinubu, Kwara gov

A political organisation, the Razaq Kolade Olokoba Network Group, has declared support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, kwara State Governor Abdur- Rahman AbdurRazaq and Senatorial Candidate for the Kwara Central District, Mallam Saliu Mustapha.

The group in a statement signed by its founder and convener, Razaq Kolade Olokoba, said the recent political rally in the ancient city of Kwara was to endorse and seek support for three major candidates of APC in the state. According to the statement, the occasion was the official and formal endorsement of the candidature of the three mentioned candidates and to assure them of the Coalition’s unflinching support, particularly for Mallam Saliu Mustapha’s senatorial ambition.

It said: “The three candidates, by our assessment are eminently qualified for the positions they are yearning to occupy. “And true to its mission, the city of Ilorin, was actually agog last Thursday when some popular Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) within the coalition across the nation and beyond besieged the city for official and formal endorsement of the senatorial aspiration of Mallam Saliu Mustapha for Kwara Central District, second term ambition of Governor AbdurRazaq and a presidential bid of the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. The convener said all the members are prepared to galvanise support for him by canvassing for votes for him to become the distinguished Senator representing people of the Kwara Central in the senate from 2023.

