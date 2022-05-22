News

2023: Group drums support for Mayowa Akinfolarin, hails his sterling performance

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Ondo South Unity Group (OSUG) has adopted Hon. Mayowa Akinfolarin as its candidate for the Ondo South Senatorial district election.
The group in a communique issued by its spokesperson, Mr. Lawal Adeyemi on the 14th May revealed that after due consultation with major stakeholders in the Senatorial district and party, Hon. Mayowa Akinfolarin is the best candidate to represent the people of the Senatorial district at the Red Chamber come 2023.
According to the communique issued by the group, Hon. Mayowa Akinfolarin, Federal Representative representing Ileoluji Okeigbo/Odigbo constituency in the 9th National Assembly over the years, has etched for himself a credible name and profile.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

No devt without peace, Buhari tells Kaduna indigenes

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhmadu Buhari has told indigenes of Kaduna State to embrace peace and shun violence, stating that there will never be any meaningful development in the state without peace.   The President made this call in his comments at the virtual opening of the Fifth Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit (KADInvest 5.0) yesterday.   According […]
News

N’Korea: Military parade features hazmat suits, gas masks

Posted on Author Reporter

  North Korea has held a military parade to mark the communist state’s 73rd founding anniversary, but did not display any major ballistic missiles. State media photos of the night-time parade showed marching soldiers and workers in hazmat suits instead, reports the BBC. Leader Kim Jong-un, who looked visibly slimmer, was seen among the unmasked […]
News Top Stories

APC Youths asked for 30%, we’ll give 40%, says Fayemi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

•25% of all government, party positions have been reserved for youths –Aiyedatiwa   Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has promised to give the youth in APC active participatory roles in the core politics in his state. This he made known in his response to the request by members of the Strategic Lobby Committee in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica