2023: Group drums support for Mayowa Akinfolarin, hails his sterling performance

The Ondo South Unity Group (OSUG) has adopted Hon. Mayowa Akinfolarin as its candidate for the Ondo South Senatorial district election.

The group in a communique issued by its spokesperson, Mr. Lawal Adeyemi on the 14th May revealed that after due consultation with major stakeholders in the Senatorial district and party, Hon. Mayowa Akinfolarin is the best candidate to represent the people of the Senatorial district at the Red Chamber come 2023.

According to the communique issued by the group, Hon. Mayowa Akinfolarin, Federal Representative representing Ileoluji Okeigbo/Odigbo constituency in the 9th National Assembly over the years, has etched for himself a credible name and profile.”

