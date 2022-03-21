News Top Stories

2023: Group endorses Kalu for president

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji, UMU Comment(0)

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a sociopolitical group, OUK Speaks Fans International, Abia State, has endorsed the Senator representing Abia North Senatorial Zone, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, for President, describing him as a detribalized Nigerian.

 

Speaking during a ‘One Million Man March’ organised in Umuahia, ‘OUK For President Come 2023’, the state Coordinator, Mr Josiah Kalu, said the legislator is the best material to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari next year, given his antecedents as a former governor of Abia State and now as a serving Senator.

 

The coordinator said  the essence of the event organised by his group was to join voices with some Northern groups who had earlier endorsed Kalu for President. According to him, no group in the South East has encouraged the Senator to come out for President.

 

He said: “That is why the OUK Speaks Fans International decided to take the bull by the horns as the foot soldiers of OUK to endorse and encourage him to run for presidency come 2023.”

 

The coordinator further said Kalu’s achievements as governor and Senate Chief Whip were quite enormous. Also, spokesperson for the group, Chief Ajaero Ikwuagwu, described the legislator as a golden fish that has no place to hide, without being noticed.

 

According to him, Kalu has distinguished himself in politics and in business with numerous successes attached to him, adding that when he is given the opportunity to lead Nigerians he would do well.

 

He said the group carefully examined the senator and concluded that he was the best person that can lead Nigeria well.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Reps probe alleged secret accounts at NPA

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has mandated its Committee on Finance and Ports and Harbours to probe the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) over a secret bank account allegedly operated by the agency in a commercial bank for the collection of revenue from vessels. This decision followed the adoption of a motion by Hon. Kolawale Lawal (APM, […]
News

Adequate funding of education’ll mitigate COVID-19 in Nigeria -Ex-ASUU president

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The immediate past National President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, yesterday insisted that only adequate funding of education will solve the mystery of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria. Ogunyemi, a professor of Social studies and citizenship education said it was regrettable that, when other countries of the world […]
News

You’re committed party men, Buhari extols Bagudu, Dogara

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has extolled the virtues of Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and former Speaker Yakubu Dogara on their birthday anniversaries yesterday. Buhari, in a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said: “I’m proud of your records of service to Nigeria and your people and, indeed, our great party that is committed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica