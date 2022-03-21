2023: Group endorses Kalu for president

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a sociopolitical group, OUK Speaks Fans International, Abia State, has endorsed the Senator representing Abia North Senatorial Zone, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, for President, describing him as a detribalized Nigerian.

Speaking during a ‘One Million Man March’ organised in Umuahia, ‘OUK For President Come 2023’, the state Coordinator, Mr Josiah Kalu, said the legislator is the best material to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari next year, given his antecedents as a former governor of Abia State and now as a serving Senator.

The coordinator said the essence of the event organised by his group was to join voices with some Northern groups who had earlier endorsed Kalu for President. According to him, no group in the South East has encouraged the Senator to come out for President.

He said: “That is why the OUK Speaks Fans International decided to take the bull by the horns as the foot soldiers of OUK to endorse and encourage him to run for presidency come 2023.”

The coordinator further said Kalu’s achievements as governor and Senate Chief Whip were quite enormous. Also, spokesperson for the group, Chief Ajaero Ikwuagwu, described the legislator as a golden fish that has no place to hide, without being noticed.

According to him, Kalu has distinguished himself in politics and in business with numerous successes attached to him, adding that when he is given the opportunity to lead Nigerians he would do well.

He said the group carefully examined the senator and concluded that he was the best person that can lead Nigeria well.

