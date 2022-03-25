2023: Group endorses Nwajiuba for President

A group, Young Nigerian Voices, has urged the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, to contest for the 2023 presidential election. A statement signed by the Director-General of Young Nigerian Voices, Collins Aboego yesterday in Abuja, said Nwajiuba was a bridge between the old and new generation of Nigerians that would address the already existing gap between both generations. Aboego, who described Nwajiuba as a detribalizsed Nigerian, whose love for the country knows no bounds, said if given the opportunity, Nwajiuba would unite Nigeria and help quell the agitations all over the country. According to him, the group with members drawn from across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT was aimed at ensuring good leadership and restoring in the political process in the country
Related Articles
Obaseki emerges PDP’s consensus candidate
History was yesterday made in Benin, the Edo State capital, as Governor Godwin Obaseki secured a unanimous endorsement of three governorship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who publicly announced their stepping down for him. The aspirants, who included Barr. Kenneth Imasuagbon and Engr. Gideon Ikhine respectively had in their separate speeches declared their […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2023: Umahi lifts ban on aspirations, consultations
Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State yesterday lifted ban on political aspirations and consultations for 2023 general election in the state. The state Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Uchenna Orji, disclosed this in Abakaliki while briefing journalists on the outcome of the state executive council meeting. He noted that the governor expressed determination to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
JOHESU tasks FG on fairness in addressing its welfare, other demands
…says labour minister’s treatment of issues skewed in favour of doctors Health workers under the auspices of the Joint Health Sector Unions(JOHESU) has called on the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige to discard prejudice in addressing the welfare demands of its members, saying treatment is skewed to favour doctors. To this end, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)