2023: Group endorses Nwajiuba for President

A group, Young Nigerian Voices, has urged the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, to contest for the 2023 presidential election. A statement signed by the Director-General of Young Nigerian Voices, Collins Aboego yesterday in Abuja, said Nwajiuba was a bridge between the old and new generation of Nigerians that would address the already existing gap between both generations. Aboego, who described Nwajiuba as a detribalizsed Nigerian, whose love for the country knows no bounds, said if given the opportunity, Nwajiuba would unite Nigeria and help quell the agitations all over the country. According to him, the group with members drawn from across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT was aimed at ensuring good leadership and restoring in the political process in the country

