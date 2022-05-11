News

2023: Group endorses RMAFC chair’s guber aspiration

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

A group, Movement for Grassroots Mobilisation (MGM), has endorsed the Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Chief Elias Mbam, for Ebonyi State governorship position. In a letter signed by lead-ers of the three senatorial districts in the state, including Emeka Atukpa, Emmanuel Eze and Ifeanyi Abba of Ebonyi North, Ifeanyi Nweke and Chukwuma Nwafor of Ebonyi Central and Nnachi Okoro and Mrs Kalu Confidence of Ebonyi South, the group said Mbam was the most qualified for the governorship position in the state.

They said Mbam has vast experience in microeconomics, which according to them, was what the state needs at this time to boost its revenue and lift the people out of poverty. The group also said that Mbam’s experience cuts through strong knowledge of revenue generation, infrastructure development as an engineer, ICT as an electrical/electronics engineer, public and civil service and government bureaucracy.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Labour adamant, begins strike

Posted on Author Philip Nyam and Regina Otokpa Abuja

Attempts by the Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, to convince the organised labour to shelve its planned strike over the increase of price of petrol and hike in electricity tariff were unsuccessful as the unions have insisted to execute their plan from today.   As at 10:30p.m., the Federal Government delegation and leaders […]
News

Igbo youths ask IGP to re-arrest CUPP Spokesman

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Igbo Youth Congress (IYC) has called on the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Muhammed to re-arrest the spokesperson for the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Ugochinyere Imo, to save the country from imminent crisis. The call was contained in a statementissuedbytheNational President of the socio-political organization, Dr. Stephen Nwafor, whichwasobtained by our correspondent. […]
News

Ekiti to recover over N1bn housing debt

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, yesterday said he would recover into government treasury the over N1 billion debt owed by some of the beneficiaries of the state’s housing estates before the expiration of his tenure. The governor also stressed the commitment of his administration to reverse the impunity that had characterised land administration in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica