2023: Group endorses RMAFC chair’s guber aspiration

A group, Movement for Grassroots Mobilisation (MGM), has endorsed the Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Chief Elias Mbam, for Ebonyi State governorship position. In a letter signed by lead-ers of the three senatorial districts in the state, including Emeka Atukpa, Emmanuel Eze and Ifeanyi Abba of Ebonyi North, Ifeanyi Nweke and Chukwuma Nwafor of Ebonyi Central and Nnachi Okoro and Mrs Kalu Confidence of Ebonyi South, the group said Mbam was the most qualified for the governorship position in the state.

They said Mbam has vast experience in microeconomics, which according to them, was what the state needs at this time to boost its revenue and lift the people out of poverty. The group also said that Mbam’s experience cuts through strong knowledge of revenue generation, infrastructure development as an engineer, ICT as an electrical/electronics engineer, public and civil service and government bureaucracy.

