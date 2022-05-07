News

2023: Group endorses Sanwo-Olu for 2nd term

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

A group of Lagos indigenes, professionals, artisans and religious organisations under the aegis of Lagos People’s Assembly (LPA), has endorsed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the state for a second term. Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the chairman of the group, Ayodeji Emmanuel, said the governor has showed unprecedented commitment in the implementation of the Lagos Master Plan. Emmanuel said Sanwo- Olu has justified the confidence reposed in him by Lagosians in 2019. He, therefore, urged the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to unconditionally return Sanwo-Olu as the party’s governorship candidate in 2023. According to him: “We want to say it loud and clear, that after considering so many things, we have seen Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu, as the best option to continue as the governor of our dear state. Consequently, we call on all well-meaning Lagosians to join us. “Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu had beyond reasonable doubt proved his mettle to lead Lagos state to greater heights, based on his administration’s commitment, to massive infrastructural development, the exceptional success in tackling the Global menace of Coronavirus, strategic solutions to traffic gridlock as well as key interventions in various sectors in the State in the last three years.

“Since May 29, 2019, when he took the mantle of leadership in Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has made it clear that he is out to deliver on all the campaign promises of the APC. Looking back today, we as Lagosians are very proud of his achievements and the renewed vigour which he has brought to governance Lagos State.

 

Our Reporters

