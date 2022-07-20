2023: Group endorses Tinubu’s presidential bid

A group of legal practitioners under the auspices of Lawyers Network for Bola Ahmed Tinubu (LANBAT 2023) has said that it would canvass and promote the candidacy of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential standard bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 elections.

The convener, Dotun Ajulo, who spoke at a briefing in Lagos said: “Arising from our last meeting in Osun State, we discovered that as lawyers, our place in society wields so much influence. Flanked by other members of the group who are also legal practitioners at the inaugural press conference, Ajulo said the sole agenda of the group ahead of the 2023 general election is to mobilise support for the former Lagos governor. Ajulo added that LANBAT has evaluated the major contenders in the race and came to the conclusion that Tinubu is the right person for the job. Ajulo added that Tinubu will recruit the best hands to manage the current challengesconfrontingthenation.

