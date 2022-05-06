2023: Group harps on good governance, endorses Nwankwo

A group in the South East, Ugochinyere Foundation, has endorsed a former Minister of State for Health, Chief Fidelis Nwankwo, for Ebonyi 2023 governorship election. The group led by Jude Oguejior made the endorsement during a courtesy call on Nwankwo, saying he is a square peg in a square hole. Oguejior disclosed that the support was due to Nwankwo’s pedigree.

“His track records are there when he was the Chairman of Izzi Local Government. When he was the General Manager of the defunct Eastern Nigeria Cement Industry, Nkalagu, his track records are there. When he was INEC National Commissioner, he gave a lot of people jobs and empowered many,” he said. Receiving the group, Nwankwo while lamenting the collapse of the Eastern Cement Industry, promised to revive it within 15 months of his administration if elected the Governor.

