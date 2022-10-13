News

2023: Group launches crowd-funding c’ttee for candidates

A group, General Elections Crowdfunding Committee (GECC) has been launched and inaugurated in Abuja to fund candidates in the 2023 general election. The committee said it will mobilize support for selected candidates across political parties in Nigeria to fund their logistics costs in the elections.

Speaking after the inauguration, the chairman of the committee, Omokioja JJK Eto, said unless Nigerians at the grass roots and everywhere support good candidates with patriotic antecedents to win elections through crowdfunding only those with the financial war chests which are mainly proceeds from corruption will continue to find their way into power. Eto said: “What we are doing is a selfless service to move our nation forward and all Nigerians should rally around those that will be presented as a test case in this election.”

 

