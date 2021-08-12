2023: Group lobbies govs, NASS members, APC stakeholders for Osinbajo

A group, Progressives Consolidation Group (PCG) is now lobbying highly-placed All Progressives Congress (APC) members to join its efforts towards mobilizing support for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Acknowledged copies of a three-page letter from the Progressives Consolidation Group (PCG) to the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan and other top party leaders indicates that several APC state governors, principal officers in the Senate and House of Representatives, members of the APC National Caretaker Committee, former and serving federal legislators, other stakeholders as well as the political aides of Vice President Osinbajo are being lobbied to partake in the mobilization process.

The PCG’s letter of July 14, 2021, titled: ‘APC AND THE FUTURE OF NIGERIA: WHY WE MUST GET IT RIGHT AND CONSIDER THE OSINBAJO OPTION IN 2023’ and signed by the duo of Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed (National Coordinator and Dr. Eberechukwu Eli Dibia (National Secretary) emphasized the need for early preparations towards ensuring that VP Osinbajo and some elements within the current administration emerge to deepen APC and President Buhari’s legacies after 2023.

“Your Excellency, we are writing you as the Senate President and as one of the national leaders of our party and by whatever parameter of assessment, you remain one of those citizens whom God has chosen to elevate to impact our history through the performance of constitutional responsibilities as well as other innumerable lines of action.

“With history in mind, we, members of the Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG) hereby solemnly join our voices with that of many others in appealing that you throw your weight behind our call for consideration of an Osinbajo successor administration after that of President Muhammadu Buhari would have run a full course in 2023,” they stated.

