2023: Group promises Tinubu 500,000 votes

A group in the Epe Local Government Area of Lagos State, Epe Progressive Indigene for Good Governance (EPIGG), has promised the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, 500,000 votes from youths in the council.

The Coordinator, Olayemi Orunbon, made the promise in a congratulatory message to Tinubu. He said they had started mobilization for the general election to ensure victory for Tinubu.

“Indeed, he has done credibly well in Lagos; his footprints across the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas are still intact, and all your successors following your good job, no doubt, will win the presidential election in 2023,” Orunbon said.

He added: “We want to say to you that you are eminently qualified to be our President and we want to wish you well in the journey. In fact, for all of us in Epe Local Government Area, Tinubu continues to be our rallying point, but the country is ours and we must continue to be a united and indivisible nation.”

The youths also restated their vow to work against the fourth-term agenda of the House Assembly candidate in the Epe Constituency I, Abiodun Mustainu Tobun, saying he has no good intentions for the area.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...