2023: Group promises to deliver 1.8m votes for Tinubu in Lagos

Ahead of the 2023 general election, a support group of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Asiwaju Grassroots Talk (AGT), has said that it will mobilise 1.8 million votes for Tinubu in Lagos. Speaking at a seminar on the national voting fortune of Asiwaju with the theme; ‘Political Evangelism: Raising Active Voters Above 50%,’ Director General of the group, Dr Abdulhakeem Adetagbobo, said Lagos State should be number one in voter turnout in 2023. Adetagbobo said the group is determined to mobilise at least 1.8 million votes for Asiwaju. He noted that they are empowering members to spread the good news of Asiwaju across the state. He said: “The president has returned power to the people through Electoral Act 2022. The BVAS method of voting has taken away violence from the electoral process. This is not an election circle of violence, but an election circle of integrity and that is why we are doing the work of reaching the grassroots people that would vote during the process.”

 

