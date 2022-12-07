2023: Group promises to deliver 1.8m votes for Tinubu in Lagos

Ahead of the 2023 general election, a support group of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Asiwaju Grassroots Talk (AGT), has said that it will mobilise 1.8 million votes for Tinubu in Lagos. Speaking at a seminar on the national voting fortune of Asiwaju with the theme; ‘Political Evangelism: Raising Active Voters Above 50%,’ Director General of the group, Dr Abdulhakeem Adetagbobo, said Lagos State should be number one in voter turnout in 2023. Adetagbobo said the group is determined to mobilise at least 1.8 million votes for Asiwaju. He noted that they are empowering members to spread the good news of Asiwaju across the state. He said: “The president has returned power to the people through Electoral Act 2022. The BVAS method of voting has taken away violence from the electoral process. This is not an election circle of violence, but an election circle of integrity and that is why we are doing the work of reaching the grassroots people that would vote during the process.”
Related Articles
2023: Utomi, Naaba, others to float Mega Party in 2021
…vow to ‘rescue’ Nigeria from APC, PDP The newly launched National Consultative Front (NCFront), has vowed to rescue the country from the current dominant parties and leaders, stating that it would float value and service-oriented Mega Movement Party for a New Nigeria by January 2021. Speaking yesterday during a virtual press conference, former […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
APC Chairmanship: Buhari yet to adopt any candidate –Presidency
Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja •Adesina: Consultations are still going on President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to adopt a consensus candidate for the National Chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention, slated for March 26. That is according to the Senior Special Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina . Just last week, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
ASUU Strike: Protesting students slam Atiku
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) yesterday promised to continue its protest following the Federal Government’s failure to settle the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). The students yesterday converged on the Ibadan Toll Gate of the Lagos Expressway, occupying and blocking vehicular movement on the route, leaving motorists stranded. The protesters thereafter headed […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)