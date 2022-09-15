2023: Group promises to secure 14m votes for Tinubu

The South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA) has said its mem- bers will deliver no fewer than 14 million votes for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu. The group stated this in Akure during a sensitisation walk featuring youths and leaders of the group in the South West.

The Minister of State for Works and national coordinator of the SWAGA, Dayo Adeyeye, said the walk was designed to galvanise more support for Tinubu and his running mate Kashim Shettima ahead of the 2023 election. He commended Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for his support for the Southern agenda, noting the Ondo State governor has been in forefront of the struggle for a President of southern extraction. Former Commissioner for Information and Orientation Bosun Oladele explained that the march was about SWAGA and not any political party. A former Secretary to Ondo State Government (SSG), Ifedayo Abegunde, urged women, men and youths in the state to ensure they collect their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVC) before the general elections.

