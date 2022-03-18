2023: Group pushes for Osinbajo’s presidency

Some eminent Nigerians under the aegis of We Move Group, has identified Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the most qualified and competent Nigerian to lead the country in 2023. The group made the submission at its virtual inaugural meeting, which drew participation from leading professionals, business people and politicians within Nigeria and the diaspora.

The global virtual meeting was to formally unveil the group’s programmes, which are focused on building a robust nationwide movement to ensure that Osinbajo is elected president at the 2023 general election. Speaking at the event, a prominent politician and lead spokesperson of the group, Mr. Wale Akingbade, noted that the decision to endorse the Vice President came after careful deliberations and consultations with decision makers and opinion leaders from diverse parts of the country.

He said the group’s position is hinged on Osinbajo’s six identified strengths and qualities, which include time proven credentials, competence, character, conviction, compassion and commitment to national unity. According to Akingbade, these are evidence-based reasons that justify the choice of Osinbajo to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari. Akingbade gave further credence to the Vice President’s humility and loyalty, by quoting copiously from the recent birthday tribute made by President Buhari, who commended Osinbajo for working selflessly and sacrificially to bring government closer to the people and placing people at the center of governance by regularly advocating policies that support human development and puts the welfare and well-being of Nigerians first.

Akingbade noted that the need for a rounded, competent, and credible candidate with nationwide appeal and acceptance was a fundamental imperative and deciding factor for the next election and the overall future direction of the country.

“We need to build a strong Nigeria that is one people, one nation of men and women of all faiths, of all ethnicities committed to a country run on high values of integrity, hard work, and justice for the progress of all. No one represents these ideals better than the Vice President and that is why we are confident he is the one to lead Nigeria into a new dawn come 2023,” he said. Also speaking, Mr. Tony Epelle, a lawyer and convener of the WE MOVE Group, noted that to build a new Nigeria, there must be a collective of men and women who are prepared to make the sacrifices to stick together to fight injustice, to fight corruption and to insist on the rule of law as key pillars for building a healthy progressive society.

He observed that the Vice President is a principled leader, with the right people focused and public service credentials to lead Nigeria at a critical time when the nation needs experienced, skillful, stable hands at the helm. Alhaji Zakari Buba, a business man and convener of the group noted that Nigerians have a rare opportunity to support the candidacy of the Vice President, who he described as a one-in-a-million politician with an impeccable and unblemished record of integrity, honesty and trustworthiness. He observed that those who have had the privilege to associate with Osinbajo will attest that he is the kind of leader we need at this critical phase of our nationhood, given his transparent commitment to the progress of people from every part of the country and his uncommon fairness and loyalty even in very difficult times.

