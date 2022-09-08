News

2023: Group restates need for women to participate in politics

Posted on

Women’s equal participation and leadership in political and public life are essential to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. To this end, women should not be left out in the decision of electing political leaders at the helm of affairs of the country or the state, hence the need for women to be alive to the responsibility of ensuring a worthy and qualified leader is elected.

The Convener, Concerned Nigerian Women for ATIKU, CONWA, Chief Mrs. Modupeola Adeleke-Sanni who made this known yesterday at the inauguration of the Southwest zone of the group said women must come out to work together to elect good leaders. Chief Adeleke-Sanni said: “If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman.” – Margaret Thatcher. “Gone are the days when women were only heard but not seen in the decision making, this era allowed for women to be actively involved in all strata of political decision making as it affected the social and economic development of Nigeria.”

 

Our Reporters

