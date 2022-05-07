2023: Group seeks cancellation of PDP ward congresses in 4 states

The Concerned PDP Stakeholders, yesterday, appealed to the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to nullify the ward congresses recently conducted in Enugu, Akwa Ibom, Delta and Cross River states, alleging that the exercise violated Section 82 (1) and (2) of the Electoral Act 2022.

In a three – page petition dated May 6, 2022 and addressed to the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, the group alleged that the ward congresses conducted in the aforementioned four states were not monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). According to Mr. Asuquo Edem, who signed the petition, the absence of the election management body during the conduct of the congresses was a clear violation of the Electoral Act and could have grave consequences on the electoral fortunes of the PDP in 2023.

“The implication of the above is that congresses held in these states will be rendered invalid and the party will not be allowed to participate in the 2023 general elections. It is pertinent to make reference to what happened in 2019 when the APC was disallowed from participating in the general election at all levels in Zamfara and Rivers states due to similar violations of the Electoral Act.

