News

2023: Group seeks cancellation of PDP ward congresses in 4 states

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Comment(0)

The Concerned PDP Stakeholders, yesterday, appealed to the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to nullify the ward congresses recently conducted in Enugu, Akwa Ibom, Delta and Cross River states, alleging that the exercise violated Section 82 (1) and (2) of the Electoral Act 2022.

In a three – page petition dated May 6, 2022 and addressed to the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, the group alleged that the ward congresses conducted in the aforementioned four states were not monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). According to Mr. Asuquo Edem, who signed the petition, the absence of the election management body during the conduct of the congresses was a clear violation of the Electoral Act and could have grave consequences on the electoral fortunes of the PDP in 2023.

“The implication of the above is that congresses held in these states will be rendered invalid and the party will not be allowed to participate in the 2023 general elections. It is pertinent to make reference to what happened in 2019 when the APC was disallowed from participating in the general election at all levels in Zamfara and Rivers states due to similar violations of the Electoral Act.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

US reports over 4,000 daily COVID-19 deaths for first time

Posted on Author Reporter

  The United States (U.S.) reported more than 4,000 Coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths in one day for the first time on Thursday, as health systems struggle to cope with the number of sick and dying patients. A total of 4,033 people died in connection with the disease within 24 hours, according to the COVID-19 Tracking Project. […]
News

Let’s unite to save Nigeria, Olawepo-Hashim advises political leaders

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

A business mogul and presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo- Hashim, yesterday called on political leaders and other stakeholders to unite and save the country from imminent collapse. He said in an interview that more than ever before, now was the time for political leaders in the country, irrespective of their […]
News

PDP convention: We’re 80% ready, says Govs

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the party is eighty per cent ready for tomorrow’s national convention. Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, who briefed journalists after the governors’ meeting yesterday’s night, said the party was pushing for consensus candidate in all the positions. All the 13 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica