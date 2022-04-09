2023: Group seeks re-election for Kalu, Abaribe, Ndume, 11 other lawmakers

A Coalition of Civil Society Organisations has called for reelection of 14 federal lawmakers to the National Assembly due to what they termed, effective representation. Those being canvassed for reelection include the Senate Chief Whip, Senators Orji Uzor Kalu, Enyinnaya Abaribe and Ali Ndume and 11 others.

The group, Coalition of Media and Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria, made the call while addressing journalists at the National Assembly, Abuja on Friday. According to the National Coordinator of the group, Mr. Alex Enemanna, advocacy for the reelection of the 14 serving federal lawmakers will be taken to their political parties before the conduct of primary elections slated for next month on the basis of right of first refusal as far as the tickets are concerned. Other listed National Assembly members include, Senators Smart Adeyemi, James Manager, Abiodun Olujimi, Sani Musa, and Olamilekan Adeola.

“After a careful appraisal of the Ninth National Assembly, the coalition and its key partners have come to a conclusion, after careful perusal and fact finding, and in view of sustaining the culture of experience in legislation, that some legislators are deserving of commendation for being on the side of the people in the course of their national assignment both in the quality of motions and Bills they have sponsored, responsible oversight of their committees as well as initiating projects to make life worth living in their various constituencies,” the group stated.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...