2023: Group seeks re-election of Johnson for House of Reps

As political activities in the country begin to gather momentum, a pressure group, Women For Better Tomorrow, has sought the re-election of the member representing Oshodi/ Isolo Constituency 2 at the green chamber of the National Assembly, Hon. Ganiyu Johnson in 2023. The group in a statement yesterday signed by its General Secretary, Esther Daniel-Efe, said no lawmaker in the constituency has what Johnson has done in the history of that constituency, stressing that the former Lagos State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure has touched every aspect of the constituents’ lives in less than three years of assuming office as their representative.

“We have been watching developments in Oshidi/ Isolo Constituency 2 and in fact in most constituencies in Lagos State and we have come to the conclusion that this man deserves another term. “There is no area of the peoples lives that he didn’t touch and is still touching. He has fed the people through his monthly, ‘Food for All Programme’. That programme has been a huge success. A lot of families have confessed that they looked forward to that programme for their sustenance.

 

Oil price hits $80 per barrel as OPEC+ retains monthly output

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and its allies known as OPEC+, has retained an increase in crude oil output by 400,000 per day (bpd), amid spread of Omicron, a variant of Coronavirus, which has left negative impacts on the industry. The increase starts this January, and affects members of the cartel and nonmembers […]
Army Chief: Civil war ‘unfortunate tragedy’

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj-Gen. Farouq Yahaya, has described the Nigerian Civil War (1967 – 1970) as an “unfortunate incident” in the history of the country. Yahaya made the assertion, Thursday, at a pre-Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2021, in Abuja. Over a million people were reported killed during the war that lasted […]
Insecurity: Kaduna shut schools over abductions

Following the incessant attacks on some schools across the state, the Kaduna State government yesterday ordered the closure of all public and private schools in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state. A memo from the Zonal Education Office in the Sabon Tasha area of the Kaduna metropolis dated March 16 and addressed to all […]

