2023: Group seeks re-election of Johnson for House of Reps

As political activities in the country begin to gather momentum, a pressure group, Women For Better Tomorrow, has sought the re-election of the member representing Oshodi/ Isolo Constituency 2 at the green chamber of the National Assembly, Hon. Ganiyu Johnson in 2023. The group in a statement yesterday signed by its General Secretary, Esther Daniel-Efe, said no lawmaker in the constituency has what Johnson has done in the history of that constituency, stressing that the former Lagos State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure has touched every aspect of the constituents’ lives in less than three years of assuming office as their representative.

“We have been watching developments in Oshidi/ Isolo Constituency 2 and in fact in most constituencies in Lagos State and we have come to the conclusion that this man deserves another term. “There is no area of the peoples lives that he didn’t touch and is still touching. He has fed the people through his monthly, ‘Food for All Programme’. That programme has been a huge success. A lot of families have confessed that they looked forward to that programme for their sustenance.

