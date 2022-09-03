2023: Group seeks support for Rep candidates

A political pressure group, ESPOUSAL 2023 in Sapele, Delta State, has extolled the virtues of both Chief Thomas Ereyitomi and Michael Diden, for championing democracy in the country while declaring support for their candidature in the 2023 general elections. In a statement made by the group’s chairman, Kensington Fregene, the duo were said to have proved their capabilities of attracting infrastructure development to Warri South Senatorial District and beyond. According to him, Ereyitomi, who is presently representing the Warri Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, has within the short period attracted a lot of development to his constituency. He added that the legislator being a detribalised man is spreading the dividends of democracy to all nook and crannies of the state, stressing that such amiable man should be given the opportunity to come back to the House of Representative. On Diden, the group chairman expressed confidence that the PDP Senatorial Candidate for Delta South will make his constituents have a feel of belonging by wiping away tears from their eyes. He described the duo as tested politicians who have in every way excelled and ensured that their constituents does not lack anything.
Related Articles
INEC to Parties: Adhere strictly to electoral law
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday warned political parties in Delta State to adhere strictly to the electoral law guiding the conduct of primary elections in the state. It said any primary election conducted outside the law would be rejected by the commission. The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Revd. Monday Udoh- Tom, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Moghalu awaits judgement as Andy Uba heads to tribunal
As the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Andy Uba, heads to the Election Petitions Tribunal to challenge the victory of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate, Prof. Charles Soludo, in the just concluded Anambra State governorship election, he still has the huddle of the awaited judgement in the suit filed against him […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Gombe 2023: Gwamna Holds The Ace
The PDP in Gombe as team is known for going into crucial matches with their best eleven. This has been the practice since 2003 until this winning tradition was truncated in 2019 to massage the vested interest of a few. The rest as they say is history. Fortunately, the PDP has regained those lost, best […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)