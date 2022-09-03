2023: Group seeks support for Rep candidates

A political pressure group, ESPOUSAL 2023 in Sapele, Delta State, has extolled the virtues of both Chief Thomas Ereyitomi and Michael Diden, for championing democracy in the country while declaring support for their candidature in the 2023 general elections. In a statement made by the group’s chairman, Kensington Fregene, the duo were said to have proved their capabilities of attracting infrastructure development to Warri South Senatorial District and beyond. According to him, Ereyitomi, who is presently representing the Warri Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, has within the short period attracted a lot of development to his constituency. He added that the legislator being a detribalised man is spreading the dividends of democracy to all nook and crannies of the state, stressing that such amiable man should be given the opportunity to come back to the House of Representative. On Diden, the group chairman expressed confidence that the PDP Senatorial Candidate for Delta South will make his constituents have a feel of belonging by wiping away tears from their eyes. He described the duo as tested politicians who have in every way excelled and ensured that their constituents does not lack anything.

