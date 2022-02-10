2023: Group to PDP, APC, others: Zone presidency to S’East, S’South

Yoruba Stakeholders Summit Group (YSSG) has told the ruling AllProgressivesCongress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other parties to zone their 2023 presidential ticket to the South-East or South South, urging the South- West to support them. Addressing a press conference yesterday in Lagos, conveners of the group, Olufemi Lawson and Oladosu Rasaq, said if the South-West supports other regions in South, justice, equity, fairness and unity will be enthroned in the country. YSSG said, “We have observed with serious concerns the open and silent demand and declaration by some politicians in the South-West jostling to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. Not only did we find this insensitive, but it is also self-serving and unjust.

“Over time, we have been at the forefront of the calls for parties to have their presidential tickets zoned to the South. We are also of the strong opinion and conviction that some part of Southern Nigeria deserves the presidency more than the South-West for the sake of equity and justice and for that cause we are here gathered.”

