2023: Group to PDP, APC, others: Zone presidency to S’East, S’South

Yoruba Stakeholders Summit Group (YSSG) has told the ruling AllProgressivesCongress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other parties to zone their 2023 presidential ticket to the South-East or South South, urging the South- West to support them. Addressing a press conference yesterday in Lagos, conveners of the group, Olufemi Lawson and Oladosu Rasaq, said if the South-West supports other regions in South, justice, equity, fairness and unity will be enthroned in the country. YSSG said, “We have observed with serious concerns the open and silent demand and declaration by some politicians in the South-West jostling to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. Not only did we find this insensitive, but it is also self-serving and unjust.

“Over time, we have been at the forefront of the calls for parties to have their presidential tickets zoned to the South. We are also of the strong opinion and conviction that some part of Southern Nigeria deserves the presidency more than the South-West for the sake of equity and justice and for that cause we are here gathered.”

 

News

Nigeria, Niger Republic partner on petroleum products transportation, storage

Posted on Author Reporter

  Regina Otokpa, Abuja The Federal Government and the Republic of Niger have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for petroleum products’ transportation and storage. Both countries have been engaged in deep talks for over four months through the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Niger Republic’s National Oil Company, Societe Nigerienne De Petrole (SONIDEP), on […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Low turnout as Lagos churches reopen

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Many churches in Lagos, yesterday, witnessed low turnout on the first Sunday of reopening after 20 weeks of lockdown owing to COVID- 19 pandemic. Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu had, on Saturday, August 1, 2020 relaxed some of the lockdown measures instituted by the Lagos State Government to combat the spread of the pandemic.   […]
News

APC chieftain, Daniel Okeke, rejoices with Deputy House Chief Whip, Nkieruka Onyejeocha, at 52

Posted on Author Reporter

APC chieftain, Daniel Okeke, rejoices with Deputy House Chief Whip, Nkieruka Onyejeocha, at 52 Chairman of Swiss Spirits Hotels, Dr Daniel Okeke has described the Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Nkieruka Onyejeocha as a consummate politician and philanthropist of repute. Extolling the virtues of the Abia-born politician, the chieftain of the […]

