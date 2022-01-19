2023: Group unveils Impact Assessment Report on Osinbajo

A group, The Identify the Right Leader (ITRL), has told Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to contest the 2023 presidency. Unveiling an Impact Assessment report on the VP, the group said “he has demonstrated high competence, capacity and character throughout his life in public service”.

The report, entitled “The Unveiling: Osinbajo, If Empowered,” identified three factors that informed its decision to tip Osinbajo as the most capable leader to reposition Nigeria for greatness. In the 120-page report, ITRL said Osinbajo, throughouthispublicservice life, whether as a lecturer, Attorney General (of Lagos State), Vice President, or acting President, has demonstrated uncommon virtues, morals, and dedication to the Nigerian state. The report also presents him as a leader that has sought to identify current and impending problems in society and propose solutions to them by way of public policies.

T he report said: “It is our considered opinion that Prof Yemi Osinbajo should run for the highest office in the land and be voted for en masse, not only because he is a patriotic, selfless leader and is also highly qualified, following his antecedents, but also becausehehasdemonstrated high competence, capacity and character throughout his life in public service, and looks like the most empathetic (this is lacking in most leaders since Awolowo’s time), most cerebral and most efficient.”

The group said: “Osinbajo is credited with undertaking far-reaching judicial reforms in the (Lagos) state (as Attorney General) covering areas including judges’ recruitment, remuneration, training, and discipline. “These reforms have profound impacts which include: reducing man hours and the average time for the dispensation of justice, improved access to justice for themasses, restoringpeople’s confidence and belief in the judiciary and, more importantly, reducing instances of corruption and inefficiency in the Lagos judiciary.

“During this time, Osinbajo took the Federal Government to court 12 times, including to the Supreme Court, on matters of states’ rights, federalism, and restructuring.” The ITRL also highlighted the similarities and differences between Osinbajo’s interventions as Attorney General, Vice President and acting President, adding that the constitutional lacuna that makes the VP’s office seemingly redundant plays a major role in suppressing/weakening the impacts or effects of Osinbajo as a duly-elected public officer. The report said: “As acting President, Osinbajo can be described as a workaholic president; as his itinerary was filled with one life-changing event after the other on a daily basis. Most Nigerians noticed or witnessed many of his promptness in decision-making anytime he is acting president in the last seven years.

