2023: Group vows to stop Alimikhena’s third term bid

The third term bid of Senator Francis Alimikhena (APC Edo North), has suffered a hitch as loyalists of former Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, vowed to scuttle the senator’s third term bid. This was as they insisted that they would sustain the pressure on the former governor and former National Chairman of the All progressives Congress (APC) to throw his hat into the ring and contest the Edo North Senatorial District seat. The group, which met under the platform of the “South-South Movement” Edo North chapter, told newsmen that the incumbent National Assembly member has not met the aspiration of the people to deserve another shot at the Senate. Mr. Vitalis Eshokene, who spoke on behalf of the Movement, said that boreholes constructed by Senator Alimikhena in Etsako East Ward 9 and 10, are ‘ceremonial’ because they cease to function after inauguration.
Gov Emmanuel presents #582 billion budget estimates to AKHA for 2022
…Christens 2022 budget Budget of Re-defining Standards Akwa Ibom State Government plans to spend a total of N582.115 billion for the 2022 fiscal year, Governor Udom Emmanuel has declared. The Governor who stated this while presenting the 2022 financial estimates to the legislature in Uyo on Monday said, the 2022 Budget is prepared in accordance […]
Niger arrests suspected kidnapper, Gunrunner with 6 firearms
The Police in Niger State have arrested a suspected kidnapper, 26 years old Umar Mohammed (Aka Babuga Yellow) of Gujape area of Beji village in Bosso Local Government Area. The suspect, who was arrested at Garatu village, according to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun, and made available […]
Study: High consumption of fatty acid in nuts reduces death risk
A new study has found that the high intake of alpha linolenic acid (ALA)—found mainly in nuts, seeds, and plant oils—is associated with a lower risk of death from all causes, and specifically from diseases of the heart and blood vessels. These are the results of the new study published by ‘The British Medical Journal […]
