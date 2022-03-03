News

2023: Group vows to stop Alimikhena’s third term bid

Posted on

The third term bid of Senator Francis Alimikhena (APC Edo North), has suffered a hitch as loyalists of former Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, vowed to scuttle the senator’s third term bid. This was as they insisted that they would sustain the pressure on the former governor and former National Chairman of the All progressives Congress (APC) to throw his hat into the ring and contest the Edo North Senatorial District seat. The group, which met under the platform of the “South-South Movement” Edo North chapter, told newsmen that the incumbent National Assembly member has not met the aspiration of the people to deserve another shot at the Senate. Mr. Vitalis Eshokene, who spoke on behalf of the Movement, said that boreholes constructed by Senator Alimikhena in Etsako East Ward 9 and 10, are ‘ceremonial’ because they cease to function after inauguration.

 

