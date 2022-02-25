News

2023: Group wants Emefiele to rescue Nigeria

A group, Push 4 Emefiele 2023 Presidency, yesterday in Benin, Edo State capital, urged the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, to heed the advice and call of Nigerians and vie for the 2023 presidential election in order to rescue Nigeria from its woes. This was as it said that the emergence of the apex bank Governor as the President of the country in 2023 would improve the economy of the country, among other things.

Speaking at a press briefing, the National Coordinator of “Push 4 Emefiele 2023 Presidency,” Presley Okojie Esq, said they were committed to the course because Emefiele had done very well as the governor of the apex bank for the period he was in charge. He added: “The man, Godwin Emefiele was CEO/MD of Zenith Bank until in 2014 when the former President Godluck Jonathan appointed him Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria and when President Muhammadu Buhari came into power, he reappointed him, because of his sterling performance. “He was the one that introduced the Banking Verification Number (BVN) that has made bank transactions very easy; he has also brought Nigeria out of recession two times in five years. Nigeria was having about 3,000 megawatts of electricity, but through his efforts Nigeria has about 5,000 megawatts today and that is what has brought stability in the power sector.

 

