News

2023: Group wants Igbo presidency in memory of Zik, Okpara, civil war victims

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU Comment(0)

Spokesman of the Pan- Nigeria Presidency of Igbo Extraction Coalition, (PANPIEC), the umbrella body championing the Nigeria’s president of Igbo extraction in 2023, Prince Uche Erondu, yesterday pleaded with stakeholders to ensure the next President of Nigeria came from the South-East in particular and Igbo land in general.

 

Erondu stated that the spirit of the Great Zik of Africa, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe; late premier of defunct Eastern Region, Dr. Michael I. Okpara; late Governor of defunct Eastern Region, Dr. Akanu Ibiam, former President of the Senate, Dr. Chuba Okadigbo, first Nigerian indigenous car manufacturer, Dr. Ezekiel Izuogu, and millions of Igbo who died during the horrendous civil war would only rest when an Igbo became President of Nigeria.

 

He thanked eminent Nigerians like Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, Pa Adebanjo, Ebenezar Babatope, E. K. Clark, Ndogensit Nkanga, Col Umar, Gen Ishola Williams, Alh Balarabe Musa, Yerima Shettima and many eminent Nigerians, who were now keying into the “equity project.”

 

PANPIEC spokesperson also lauded the ex-Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari for supporting power shift to the South and called on other the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders, the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and other party leaders to follow suite.

 

“This is the mood of the nation today,” Erondu noted, in a statement made available to journalists in Enugu.

 

He called on Ndigbo to unite and present credible candidates who Nigerians would choose from noting that the choice of Obama in USA and Nelson Mandela in South Africa was what was needed to heal the wounds of the past in Nigeria when an Igbo would become President.

Erondu, however, called on people that had doubts like Arthur Eze to pick up courage and reach out to other Nigerians to key into the equity goal.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Nigerian emerges President-elect of IAFoST

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

A Nigerian, Prof. Charles Aworh, has emerged President- Elect of the International Academy of Food Science and Technology (IAFoST), the Academy Council of the International Union of Food Science and Technology (IUFoST), for the period of 2020-2022. IAFoST is a statutory component of IUFoST that collectively forms a pool of scientific expertise in food science […]
News

S’Korea urges staggered vacations, warns against gatherings as coronavirus cases rise

Posted on Author Reporter

  South Korea’s health authorities called on Monday for citizens to stagger vacation schedules ahead of the holiday season and avoid gatherings at workplaces and religious facilities, as coronavirus infections from small clusters persist. After battling the first major coronavirus epidemic outside China, South Korea managed to reduce the rates of daily infections to single […]
News Top Stories

2021: FG proposes N11.86trn aggregate expenditure in MTEF &FSP documents

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

…suggests exchange rate at $ N360 to $1 The Federal Government yesterday proposed aggregate expenditure of N11.86 trillion for 2021 fiscal year in the Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper for 2021-2023 (MTEF & FSP), unveiled through virtual by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Usman. In the document […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: