2023: Group wants Igbo presidency in memory of Zik, Okpara, civil war victims

Spokesman of the Pan- Nigeria Presidency of Igbo Extraction Coalition, (PANPIEC), the umbrella body championing the Nigeria’s president of Igbo extraction in 2023, Prince Uche Erondu, yesterday pleaded with stakeholders to ensure the next President of Nigeria came from the South-East in particular and Igbo land in general.

Erondu stated that the spirit of the Great Zik of Africa, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe; late premier of defunct Eastern Region, Dr. Michael I. Okpara; late Governor of defunct Eastern Region, Dr. Akanu Ibiam, former President of the Senate, Dr. Chuba Okadigbo, first Nigerian indigenous car manufacturer, Dr. Ezekiel Izuogu, and millions of Igbo who died during the horrendous civil war would only rest when an Igbo became President of Nigeria.

He thanked eminent Nigerians like Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, Pa Adebanjo, Ebenezar Babatope, E. K. Clark, Ndogensit Nkanga, Col Umar, Gen Ishola Williams, Alh Balarabe Musa, Yerima Shettima and many eminent Nigerians, who were now keying into the “equity project.”

PANPIEC spokesperson also lauded the ex-Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari for supporting power shift to the South and called on other the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders, the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and other party leaders to follow suite.

“This is the mood of the nation today,” Erondu noted, in a statement made available to journalists in Enugu.

He called on Ndigbo to unite and present credible candidates who Nigerians would choose from noting that the choice of Obama in USA and Nelson Mandela in South Africa was what was needed to heal the wounds of the past in Nigeria when an Igbo would become President.

Erondu, however, called on people that had doubts like Arthur Eze to pick up courage and reach out to other Nigerians to key into the equity goal.

