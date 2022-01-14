2023: Groups rally support for Amaechi’s presidential bid

As the 2023 general election draws closer, a coalition of socio-political groups, Southern Mandate Group (SMG) have thrown their weights behind the presidential ambition of Minister of Transportation, Chief Chibuike Amaechi. Rising from their emergency meeting in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital yesterday, the CSOs drawn from the 11 states in the South-South and South- East said Amaechi has all the credentials to succeed President Buhari in 2023. Addressing newsmen after the meeting, stakeholders of the group led by the President-General, Comrade Chibuikem Asuzu and the National Secretary, Comrade Patrick Jasper Uduefe,, endorsed Amaechi, as “a befitting aspirant for the job”.

“Having studied his performance in various positions as the two-term Speaker of the Rivers state House of Assembly; governor for two term; Chairman Nigeria’s Governor’s Forum; Minister for over six years, we in the coalition of Southern CSOs have declared and affirmed supports for Mr. Amaechi. “We have resolved that the Southern block should ensure someone who has the capacity with inner love for the development of the country and capable of fostering national cohesion should be supported to lead the country”, Asuzu said. According to him, it was time for the electorates to “rise above petty sentiments of ethnicity, nepotism and other discriminatory factors, to sustain the tempo of developments as engineered by President Buhari since 2015”.

