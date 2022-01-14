rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

2023: Groups rally support for Amaechi’s presidential bid

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

As the 2023 general election draws closer, a coalition of socio-political groups, Southern Mandate Group (SMG) have thrown their weights behind the presidential ambition of Minister of Transportation, Chief Chibuike Amaechi. Rising from their emergency meeting in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital yesterday, the CSOs drawn from the 11 states in the South-South and South- East said Amaechi has all the credentials to succeed President Buhari in 2023. Addressing newsmen after the meeting, stakeholders of the group led by the President-General, Comrade Chibuikem Asuzu and the National Secretary, Comrade Patrick Jasper Uduefe,, endorsed Amaechi, as “a befitting aspirant for the job”.

“Having studied his performance in various positions as the two-term Speaker of the Rivers state House of Assembly; governor for two term; Chairman Nigeria’s Governor’s Forum; Minister for over six years, we in the coalition of Southern CSOs have declared and affirmed supports for Mr. Amaechi. “We have resolved that the Southern block should ensure someone who has the capacity with inner love for the development of the country and capable of fostering national cohesion should be supported to lead the country”, Asuzu said. According to him, it was time for the electorates to “rise above petty sentiments of ethnicity, nepotism and other discriminatory factors, to sustain the tempo of developments as engineered by President Buhari since 2015”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Biden to name running mate first week of August

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden told reporters on Tuesday he would name his running mate in the first week of August, days before he formally accepts his party’s nomination at the Democratic National Convention. Biden’s search for a vice presidential candidate has drawn intense scrutiny, in part because he would be the oldest […]
News

Sanwo-Olu lauds Lagos Assembly for backing two new varsities

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos yesterday commended the leadership and members of the Lagos State House of Assembly for giving legislative backing to the proposed establishment of two new Universities of Education and Science and Technology by the State Government.   Sunday Telegraph gathered that the state government is currently making moves to upgrade the […]
News Top Stories

FG: Nigeria safer than how Buhari met it

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

…says S’West security situation under control   Despite the current security challenges confronting Nigeria, the country is safer now than it was before 2015, the Federal Government has restated.   Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, stated this yesterday at a media briefing in Abuja. Mohammed acknowledged that whereas the challenges of Boko […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica