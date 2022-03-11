2023 Guber: A’Ibom councilors reaffirm support for Pastor Umo Eno

Lawmakers from the 31 local government councils of Akwa Ibom State have again reiterated their total support for the governorship aspirations of Pastor Umo Eno describing him as a man of peace and goodwill.

The councilors, who spoke Friday, expressed shock at a news item in one of the national newspapers in which it was alleged that they never endorsed Pastor Umo Eno’s governorship aspiration during his consultations with the group recently.

“For the sake of clarification, we want to say that we stand by our endorsement of Pastor Umo Eno as our preferred candidate for the coming gubernatorial election, he is a man whom we have found worthy in character coupled with his track record in private sector as a renowned entrepreneur,” they said.

The Councilors highlighted that their resolve to work with other critical stakeholders in this project is total while affirming their unity in ensuring that they work as one indivisible body in this regard for the benefit of the state.

According to the Councilors: “The idea of few people from a particular local government area where one of the governorship aspirant hails from giving a different view from our collective stand doesn’t annul the decisions of the rest of us from 368 wards in Akwa Ibom State taken at Ibom Hall ground on February 17, 2022 when Pastor Umo Eno consulted us over his governorship ambition.”

The Councilors noted that Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration is doing very well for the state and they owed him full support and unparallel solidarity to ensure the success of his succession and completion agendas.

