Metro & Crime

2023 Guber: A’Ibom councilors reaffirm support for Pastor Umo Eno

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Lawmakers from the 31 local government councils of Akwa Ibom State have again reiterated their total support for the governorship aspirations of Pastor Umo Eno describing him as a man of peace and goodwill.

The councilors, who spoke Friday, expressed shock at a news item in one of the national newspapers in which it was alleged that they never endorsed Pastor Umo Eno’s governorship aspiration during his consultations with the group recently.

“For the sake of clarification, we want to say that we stand by our endorsement of Pastor Umo Eno as our preferred candidate for the coming gubernatorial election, he is a man whom we have found worthy in character coupled with his track record in private sector as a renowned entrepreneur,” they said.

The Councilors highlighted that their resolve to work with other critical stakeholders in this project is total while affirming their unity in ensuring that they work as one indivisible body in this regard for the benefit of the state.

According to the Councilors: “The idea of few people from a particular local government area where one of the governorship aspirant hails from giving a different view from our collective stand doesn’t annul the decisions of the rest of us from 368 wards in Akwa Ibom State taken at Ibom Hall ground on February 17, 2022 when Pastor Umo Eno consulted us over his governorship ambition.”

The Councilors noted that Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration is doing very well for the state and they owed him full support and unparallel solidarity to ensure the success of his succession and completion agendas.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kidnappers allegedly intercept Benue Links bus, abduct passengers

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

…two others die in another bus accident A five-seater bus belonging to the Benue State government owned company, “Benue Links” was on Wednesday reportedly intercepted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers and taken to unknown destination. This is just as another bus from the transport company with registration number LV595 conveying passengers from Otukpo Local […]
Metro & Crime

Man dies shortly after release from kidnappers den in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

A man, Engr. David Alabi, who was recently released from kidnappers den, after he was kidnapped alongside six others nine days ago at Eleyin village, near Omu -Aran in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, is dead.   Curiously, the family of the deceased had reportedly paid N4m as ransom to secure his release […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Sanw-Olu’s health improving –Commissioner

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu’s health is improving in isolation after he contracted coronavirus. Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this yesterday, said all the tests conducted on the governor recently indicated no signs of adverse impact of the COVID-19 infection.   Abayomi on his Twitter handle, expressed optimism that Samwo-Olu would […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica