2023 Guber Election: Ogun border residents promises to vote for Sanwo-Olu

…say polling booths for civic responsibility in Lagos

Facts are emerging, and they are empirical and verifiable, that Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu’s achievements in office in the over three years are enough to justify his quest for a second term in office. Illustrative of this assertion is the transportation sector. The mobility sector is one area where ‘Sanwo Eko’, as the governor is also called, cannot be denied his due accolades and he can only justifiably reap bountifully in terms of electoral support from beneficiaries. Truly, the state government has recorded successes in the area of rural road construction and residents of the large border communities between Lagos and her neighboring Ogun State` say they have no regrets having been constrained from voting in their home state.

There also exist other categories of voters who explained that domiciling their PVC registration in Lagos State was deliberate and out of the love they have for governor Sanwo- Olu of Lagos. It is however, not surprising that many of them who spoke with New Telegraph correspondent, though residents in Ogun State, commended the Lagos Government under BOS and promised to, for that reason, vote en masse to give him the chance to perfect what he has started.

Ustaz Isiaq Adebeshin a resident of Dalemo, Ota Ogun State, obtained his permanent voter’s card in neighboring Ojokoro LCDA, in Lagos State. He says he will dare against all odds to ensure he cast his vote for Sanwo-Olu come March. “I will leave Sango Ota (Ogun State) on the 11th of March, to be able to vote in Lagos, you know there won’t be a movement. “The roads are good until some Lagos communities close to our area here. We enjoy the roads from Agege through Ojokoro. The majority of us residents in this area work in Lagos and would be voting for continuity of good governance,” said an Islamic Cleric, Tejidini.

For Oyegun Thomas, a marketer and building suppliers executive: “It only makes sense to register where one enjoys the dividends of democracy’” Oyegun, a resident of Ayetoro- Itele, Ado Odo-Ota LG says he sees voting as a corresponding (civic) duty of the citizenry unto the sustenance of democracy.” “If I must vote, it must be at the right polling booth. And the best polling booth for me can only be in Lagos for now. “Governor Sanwo-deserves a second term,” he said while adding that “as an Ogun resident, proximity to Lagos has greatly helped us around here and we can’t deny the fact that this was facilitated by the good works of Sanwo-Olu.” Temitiope Akinyoola is an accountant who lives in Matogun, under Ifo Local Government of Ogun State but works in Ikoyi, Lagos, she says she registered for PVC in Lagos out of his will. “I will be voting for the first time in 20 years, so I intentionally registered in Lagos, though I could have done that in Oke Aro close to my house. “I am happy I will be voting in Lagos come to the next election. You can’t compare Lagos to other places,” he noted. Considering the unbelievable quarters whence from they are emanating, just like the governor asserted at the campaign flag-off event last November, accolades and commendations showered on him are more than sufficient to guarantee Sanwo- Olu a second term in office. Those poised to vote in Lagos from Ogun will have to leave their respective abode as early as 5am since there will be no movement from 7am on election day.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...