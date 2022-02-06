2023 guber: Ide Owodiong assures on quality development as kinsmen bless aspiration

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

A 2023 governorship hopeful in Akwa Ibom slState on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Obong Ide Owodiong Idemeko has assured on calculated spread of infrastructural development that will turn around many hitherto rural areas in the state to modern cities if elected governor in 2023.

Ide, who made the remarks when he consulted the entire PDP family in Asutan Ward 1 Ibesikpo Asutan on Sunday noted that his desire to ensure human capacity, infrastructural development and prosperity of the people of Akwa Ibom State motivated his aspiration to seek the office of the governor of the state.

Ide, who is also the International Coordinator of 1001+ Voices for People Empowerment, explained that his entrance into the gubernatorial race is propelled by a deep passion to give Akwa Ibom good governance stressing that his stay in his country home has offered him enough information and insights on the challenges faced daily by his people.

According to him: ”I feel your pulse, I know your problems, I live in the village with you and have experienced power challenges among several other issues”.

He highlighted his modest efforts at facilitating a water project to his community through one of the International Oil Companies, which is currently being maintained by the NGO he jointly set up with his wife, Wodiong-Senie Foundation, among several other people-oriented projects the Foundation has executed for the benefits of the community.

He further recalled: “In 2020, about 15 people mostly from Ibesikpo-Asutan graduated under the Foundation’s scholarship programme and, currently we have 21 people recently enrolled under the programme; now, that is what I call empowerment, not just giving out food items to people with no hope of how the next meal would come when they are done eating the one given.”

He mentioned that two of the recent graduates are now working outside Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, the Councillor representing Asutan Ward 1, Hon. Inemesit Bassey eulogised the sterling qualities of the governorship aspirant assuring him of their total support and prayers as his aspiration enters another stage.

The Councillor recalled Ide’s several assistance to the community and prayed God to answer his prayers to ascend the office of the governor in 2023.

Similarly, a former Transition Chairman of Ibesikpo-Asutan LGA, Hon. Ita Ekpo noted that sound administrative experience is one virtue Ide is taking into the race and called on his people to throw their full weight behind his aspiration.

The Chapter Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party Ibesikpo-Asutan and Political Leader of Asutan Ward 1, Hon. Pastor Uwem Etim and the Ward Chairman Asutan Ward 1, Comrade Mike Ukpong recalled the many humanitarian exploits of Obong ide Owodiong and concluded that uplifting him to the position of the governor will bring immense benefits to the community and the state at large.

The duo pleaded with Akwa Ibom people to give Obong ide Owodiong-Idemeko an opportunity to give the people of the state a populist and result oriented leadership in 2023.

Speaking on behalf of women, the Asutan Ward 1 Women’s Leader, Mrs Eno Stephen, who acknowledged the several assistances rendered to the community by Obong Ide Owodiong idemeko through the Wodiong-Senie Foundation, assured him of the total support and prayers of the women of the community

Highpoint of the event which witnessed a mammoth crowd of supporters was a special prayer and intercessory session by the people of the community to seek God’s face and intervention on Obong Ide Onwodiong-Idemeko’s gubernatorial ambition.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...