Metro & Crime

2023 guber: Ide Owodiong assures on quality development as kinsmen bless aspiration

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

A 2023 governorship hopeful in Akwa Ibom slState on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Obong Ide Owodiong Idemeko has assured on calculated spread of infrastructural development that will turn around many hitherto rural areas in the state  to modern cities if elected governor in 2023.

Ide, who  made the remarks when he consulted the entire PDP family in Asutan Ward 1 Ibesikpo Asutan on Sunday noted that his desire to ensure human capacity, infrastructural development and prosperity of the people of Akwa Ibom State motivated his aspiration to seek the office of the governor of the state.

Ide, who is also the International Coordinator of 1001+ Voices for People Empowerment, explained that his entrance into the gubernatorial race is propelled by a deep passion to give Akwa Ibom good governance stressing that his stay in his country home has offered him enough information and insights on the  challenges faced daily by his people.

According to him: ”I feel your pulse, I know your problems, I live in the village with you and have experienced power challenges among several other issues”.

He highlighted his modest efforts at facilitating a water project to his community through one of the International Oil Companies, which is currently being maintained by the NGO he jointly set up with his wife, Wodiong-Senie Foundation, among several other people-oriented projects the Foundation has executed for the benefits of the community.

He further recalled: “In 2020, about 15 people mostly from Ibesikpo-Asutan graduated under the Foundation’s scholarship programme and, currently we have 21 people recently enrolled under the programme; now, that is what I call empowerment, not just giving out food items to people with no hope of how the next meal would come when they are done eating the one given.”

He mentioned that two of the recent graduates are now working outside Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, the Councillor representing Asutan Ward 1,  Hon. Inemesit Bassey eulogised the sterling qualities of the governorship aspirant assuring him of their total support and prayers as his aspiration enters another stage.

The Councillor recalled Ide’s several assistance to the community and prayed God to answer his prayers to ascend the office of the governor in 2023.

Similarly, a former Transition Chairman of Ibesikpo-Asutan LGA, Hon. Ita  Ekpo noted that sound administrative experience is one virtue Ide is taking into the race and called on his people to throw their full weight behind his aspiration.

The Chapter Chairman of  Peoples Democratic Party Ibesikpo-Asutan and Political Leader of Asutan Ward 1, Hon. Pastor Uwem Etim and the Ward Chairman Asutan Ward 1,  Comrade Mike Ukpong recalled the many humanitarian exploits of Obong ide Owodiong and concluded that uplifting him to the position of the governor will bring immense benefits to the community and the state at large.

The duo pleaded with Akwa Ibom people to give Obong ide Owodiong-Idemeko an opportunity to give the people of the state a populist and result oriented leadership in 2023.

Speaking on behalf of women, the Asutan Ward 1 Women’s Leader, Mrs Eno Stephen,  who acknowledged the several assistances rendered to the community by Obong Ide Owodiong idemeko through the Wodiong-Senie Foundation, assured him of the total support and prayers of the women of  the community

Highpoint of the event which witnessed a mammoth crowd of supporters was a special prayer and intercessory session by the people of the community to seek God’s face and intervention on Obong Ide Onwodiong-Idemeko’s gubernatorial ambition.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police nab robbery suspect, cultist, recover arms, ammunition

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

…as officers allegedly reject N500,000 bribe Detectives attached to Area ‘J’ Command, Elemoro, has arrested an armed robbery suspect and a suspected cultist, and recovered a double-barrelled gun andthreecartridgesattheLekkiarea of Lagos State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Adekunlle Ajisebutu, in a statement yesterday, said on September 16, the armed robbery suspect, Alabi […]
Metro & Crime

Marwa to speak on drug abuse among youths at National Chronicle’s annual lecture

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Executive Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Brigadier General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd) is billed to be the chief guest speaker at the 2021 edition of the National Chronicle’s annual lecture on November 19, at the Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Ikeja, Lagos. The lecture with the theme: ‘Taking Hard Drugs out Of […]
Metro & Crime

Ondo school bus hijack robbery, not kidnap –CP

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

How I survived attack, by attendant Gunmen yesterday hijacked a school bus and abducted a school attendant at Oba-Ile Housing Estate in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State. The incident occurred about 6.45am when the branded bus belonging to Chimola Nursery and Primary School was on its way to pick the first pupil. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica