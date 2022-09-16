News

2023 Guber: I’ll make my stand known soon, Ogba tells supporters

The senator representing Ebonyi Central in the National Assembly, Chief Obinna Ogba, yesterday said he will be making his political stand known at the weekend. Ogba lost at the Supreme Court on Thursday in his bid to become the authentic candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for next year’s governorship election in the state. The Supreme Court declared Chief Ifeanyi Odii as the governorship candidate of the party. Ogba in a statement through his Special Assistant on Media, Godfrey Chikwere, thanked his supporters and promised to reveal his next political move to them at the weekend.

The statement reads: “Your emotions and passion are felt, your silence and decorum as a result of the Supreme Court’s pronouncement is loud and clear and will not be taken for granted. “Yours has been total support coming from inner love and an unquenchable spirit of acceptance. “May I therefore use this opportunity to inform you that Distinguished senator Obinna Ogba after due consultation with his family, associates, you and I will be communicating his political ground and expressing his political body language at the weekend.”

 

