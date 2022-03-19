News

2023 guber: No formal zoning in Enugu -Chime

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

The anti-zoning proponents in Enugu State, at the weekend received a boost as the former governor, Sullivan Chime, has declared that there is no formal governorship zoning arrangement in the state. Chime said this in Enugu during a courtesy visit on him by members of Nike Patriotic Front.

The debate over a purported zoning arrangement for the governorship position has dominated political discussions in the state in recent times ahead of the 2023 general elections. However, the former governor said that it would be in the interest of the state if the current rotation of the governorship seat from one senatorial zone to another was sustained. According to him, his administration sustained such an arrangement with the hope that it would last, adding that it made the cost of prosecuting elections then low. On the argument that the next governor of the state could come from any zone since the three zones had had their fair shares, Chime said: “You cannot be rotating the governorship position and be going back. “In 2013 we went for a town hall meeting at Nike Lake Resort. One journalist asked me where we will be going in 2015 and I said Nsukka. “We had hoped that after Nsukka the real zoning would set in. It is for the governor to look at how he came in. If he likes it, let him pass it to the next generation,” he said.

 

Our Reporters

