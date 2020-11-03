2023 guber: No vacancy for ‘grandfather’ governors in Benue – Suswam

The senator representing Benue North-East senatorial district and former governor of Benue State, Dr. Gabriel Suswam, yesterday said there is no vacancy for what he described as ‘grandfather’ governor in the state in 2023.

He therefore advised the people of the state to be careful not to elect older people to succeed Governor Samuel Ortom in the general election of that year.

According to him, electing such older people would create danger for the future of the youth in the state. At least ten aspirants from the different political parties, including the former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Barnabas Gemade, who is 72 years and a former Deputy Governor, Chief Steven Lawani, 73, had indicated interest in contesting the governorship election in 2023.

Suswam, who spoke at a reception organised in his honour by “Zone A Decision for Suswam” at Tse-Ageragba in Konshisha Local Government Area of the state, called for the emergence of a youth as governor to succeed Governor Ortom.

